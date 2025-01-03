TNA Genesis 2025: Updated Card

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA has announced an updated card for this month's Genesis pay-per-view following the latest episode of Impact Wrestling. The event is set to take place on January 19th and will air live on pay-per-view. Below is the current lineup of matches:

- TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

- TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz

- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin

Stay tuned for additional updates as the event draws closer!