TNA Genesis 2025: Updated Card

TNA has announced an updated card for this month's Genesis pay-per-view following the latest episode of Impact Wrestling. The event is set to take place on January 19th and will air live on pay-per-view. Below is the current lineup of matches:
- TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry
- TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz
- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin
Stay tuned for additional updates as the event draws closer!
