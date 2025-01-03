WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Five Matches Announced for Next Week’s TNA iMPACT!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2025

Five Matches Announced for Next Week’s TNA iMPACT!

Next week’s episode of TNA Impact will feature a highly anticipated tag team match as TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth teams up with his brother Ryan Nemeth to take on Joe Hendry and Rhino.

This match was announced following the conclusion of this week’s episode, where Ryan Nemeth faced Rhino in a heated bout that ended in a disqualification. With tensions running high, the tag team showdown will give both Nemeth brothers a chance to settle the score with their rivals.

Adding even more intrigue, Joe Hendry is set to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at Genesis on Sunday, January 19.

 January 9 Episode of TNA Impact

- Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino

- Gauntlet Match: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory (Josh Alexander, Sinner, & Saint)

- The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

- The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & JDC) vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin & Jonathan Gresham

- Savannah Evans in Action

WWE Alters Key Match Stipulation Ahead of January 6th Raw Debut

WWE is stacking the card with major matches and star power for the highly anticipated January 6th debut episode of Raw. However, a notable a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 03, 2025 01:32PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90923/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π