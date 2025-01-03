Five Matches Announced for Next Week’s TNA iMPACT!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Next week’s episode of TNA Impact will feature a highly anticipated tag team match as TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth teams up with his brother Ryan Nemeth to take on Joe Hendry and Rhino.

This match was announced following the conclusion of this week’s episode, where Ryan Nemeth faced Rhino in a heated bout that ended in a disqualification. With tensions running high, the tag team showdown will give both Nemeth brothers a chance to settle the score with their rivals.

Adding even more intrigue, Joe Hendry is set to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at Genesis on Sunday, January 19.

January 9 Episode of TNA Impact

- Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino

- Gauntlet Match: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory (Josh Alexander, Sinner, & Saint)

- The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

- The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & JDC) vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin & Jonathan Gresham

- Savannah Evans in Action