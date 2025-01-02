Backstage Update on the Rescheduling of WWE Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament is nearing its conclusion, but the finals will not take place as originally scheduled. The highly anticipated match was initially planned for the debut episode of Raw on Netflix next week.

However, during this week’s Raw, it was revealed that the finals will instead be held on the January 13th episode. Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria are set to face off in the culmination of the tournament.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was reported that WWE made the scheduling change to ensure the match receives the attention it deserves.

“We are told that WWE shifted the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Tournament off of the Netflix debut in order for the match to not get lost in the shuffle. It seems like WWE wants to get this title off and running in a big way, and felt as though having it mixed in with a show the size of Netflix premiere would not do that justice.”