Former WWE Stars Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

Former WWE stars Beth Phoenix and Samantha Irvin were spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite in Asheville, North Carolina. According to PWInsider, neither is expected to appear on AEW programming. Irvin, bound by a WWE no-compete clause, is restricted from joining any combat sports shows, while Phoenix, who resides in Asheville with her husband Adam Copeland, was simply visiting friends.

Beth Phoenix last appeared on WWE TV at Elimination Chamber 2023, teaming with Edge in a mixed tag match against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. She left WWE after her contract expired the following year.

Samantha Irvin, a popular WWE ring announcer, announced her departure in October 2024 to focus on her music career. Her final WWE appearance was on the October 16th episode of Monday Night Raw.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 02, 2025 09:20PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #dynamite #beth phoenix #samantha irvin

