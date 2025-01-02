Ric Flair Says “Hell Yeah” to One More Match!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent appearance on The Five Star Podcast, Ric Flair shared candid insights into why he no longer offers advice to young wrestlers.

“I don’t give it anymore, because they’d rather read the internet. They don’t listen to me. They ask me something, then they walk over and ask someone who knows nothing about it. I used to respect it when they asked me, but if I give an opinion, I got to rethink if they’re gonna take it to heart,” Flair explained.

The wrestling icon also praised AEW President Tony Khan for prioritizing his health. Flair revealed, “Once Tony found out I was on blood thinners, he wouldn’t let me get in the ring.”

Despite Khan's concern, Flair expressed his eagerness to return to the squared circle. When asked if he still wanted another match, he replied emphatically, “Hell yeah I do.”

Flair, who will celebrate his 76th birthday next month, remains as passionate as ever about professional wrestling.