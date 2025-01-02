WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Plans Title Rematch for Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

WWE's Saturday Night’s Main Event special is set for January 25, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Early plans suggest a potential rematch between Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin at the event.

Green previously defeated Michin in the Women’s United States Title Tournament Finals last month during the first SNME special in Uniondale, New York.

On WrestleVotes Radio via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was shared:

“Our last news bit... is staying with the women’s title news. We are hearing creative is considering having the rematch between Chelsea Green and Michin for the United States Women’s Championship to take place on the second edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event... It is possible the encounter could be a stipulation match as a way to cap off their long-standing rivalry.”

Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #nbc

