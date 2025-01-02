WWE Plans Title Rematch for Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE's Saturday Night’s Main Event special is set for January 25, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Early plans suggest a potential rematch between Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin at the event.

Green previously defeated Michin in the Women’s United States Title Tournament Finals last month during the first SNME special in Uniondale, New York.

On WrestleVotes Radio via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was shared:

“Our last news bit... is staying with the women’s title news. We are hearing creative is considering having the rematch between Chelsea Green and Michin for the United States Women’s Championship to take place on the second edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event... It is possible the encounter could be a stipulation match as a way to cap off their long-standing rivalry.”