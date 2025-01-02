WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bruce Prichard Set to Return to WWE This Week After Leave of Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard is reportedly set to resume his duties this week, as per PWInsider. Prichard has been on leave from WWE since November 2024 to address family health matters.

During his absence, speculation arose about his future with WWE, but PWInsider quickly refuted the rumors. Prichard’s podcast co-host, Conrad Thompson, later addressed the situation directly on their show, saying:

"I just want to address the elephant in the room. There’s been a lot of rumor and innuendo about Bruce Prichard. Just to clear it up, Bruce Prichard is still with WWE. Bruce Prichard is not quitting his podcast, but if you’re a longtime listener of this show, you know that there have been health events in the Prichard family and household and right now, Bruce is going to take a little bit of a leave of absence from WWE, and he’s going to be away, taking care of what’s really important."

Prichard, who has been associated with WWE since 1987, is a pivotal figure as Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent, shaping the company's storylines and programming. PWInsider notes that internal sources expect him to attend tomorrow’s SmackDown taping.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #bruce prichard

