NJPW Faces Uncertainty as David Finlay's Contract Nears Expiry

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

NJPW Faces Uncertainty as David Finlay's Contract Nears Expiry

NJPW could potentially lose one of its top stars, as speculation arises about a key talent testing free agency. This timing aligns with the promotion's routine schedule of renewing talent contracts starting in mid-January.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp has reported that David Finlay, the current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, is nearing the end of his contract. Sources within NJPW have expressed confidence that Finlay will remain with the promotion. Additionally, NJPW management is said to be keen on retaining him.

David Finlay has solidified his position as a top performer in NJPW over recent years. As the leader of the War Dogs, he has played a pivotal role in the company's storylines and success.

This weekend, Finlay is scheduled for two high-profile matches. On Saturday, he will face Yota Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom 19, and on Sunday, he is set to meet AEW’s Brody King in a singles match at Wrestle Dynasty.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #njpw #david finlay

