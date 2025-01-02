Becky Lynch’s WWE Return Set to Play a Pivotal Role in WrestleMania Storylines

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Becky Lynch’s return to WWE television appears imminent and could happen as early as next week during the Raw on Netflix premiere episode. Lynch is prominently featured in promotional material for the highly anticipated debut, sparking speculation that she has either signed a new deal with WWE or is close to finalizing one.

Lynch last appeared in WWE before her contract expired on June 1st, following her loss of the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan. Her return now carries significant buzz, with WrestleVotes reporting that Lynch will play a crucial role in shaping major storylines heading into WrestleMania season.

Although WWE’s exact plans for Lynch remain under wraps, fans are already speculating about her next move. Given her recent history with Liv Morgan, a renewed rivalry between the two could be on the horizon.