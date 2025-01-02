WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Becky Lynch’s WWE Return Set to Play a Pivotal Role in WrestleMania Storylines

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

Becky Lynch’s WWE Return Set to Play a Pivotal Role in WrestleMania Storylines

Becky Lynch’s return to WWE television appears imminent and could happen as early as next week during the Raw on Netflix premiere episode. Lynch is prominently featured in promotional material for the highly anticipated debut, sparking speculation that she has either signed a new deal with WWE or is close to finalizing one.

Lynch last appeared in WWE before her contract expired on June 1st, following her loss of the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan. Her return now carries significant buzz, with WrestleVotes reporting that Lynch will play a crucial role in shaping major storylines heading into WrestleMania season.

Although WWE’s exact plans for Lynch remain under wraps, fans are already speculating about her next move. Given her recent history with Liv Morgan, a renewed rivalry between the two could be on the horizon.

Former AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo Set for January WWE Raw Debut

Another vignette aired during Monday’s WWE Raw, teasing the anticipated arrival of former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo to WWE. The vid [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 31, 2024 01:32PM


Tags: #wwe #becky lynch #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90915/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π