WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Former AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo Set for January WWE Raw Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2024

Former AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo Set for January WWE Raw Debut

Another vignette aired during Monday’s WWE Raw, teasing the anticipated arrival of former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo to WWE. The video confirmed that Penta will debut on the January 6 premiere of Raw on Netflix.

This latest vignette strongly suggested that the cryptic “Zero” teasers, which have been airing on WWE programming in recent weeks, are connected to the former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion. The video prominently featured Penta’s signature mask design.

Penta was quietly removed from AEW’s official roster page earlier this month, further fueling speculation about his WWE debut.

Neither Penta nor his brother, Rey Fenix, has competed in AEW since July. Reports suggest that both wrestlers are WWE-bound, with Penta leading the charge while contractual circumstances may delay Fenix’s arrival. Rey Fenix, who has faced significant injuries during his AEW tenure, has reportedly had time added to his AEW contract, extending his stay with the company.

As The Lucha Bros, Penta and Fenix were a key part of AEW since its launch in 2019, earning acclaim as one of the most dynamic tag teams in professional wrestling.

 


Tags: #wwe #raw #penta el zero

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90865/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π