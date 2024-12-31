Former AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo Set for January WWE Raw Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Another vignette aired during Monday’s WWE Raw, teasing the anticipated arrival of former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo to WWE. The video confirmed that Penta will debut on the January 6 premiere of Raw on Netflix.

This latest vignette strongly suggested that the cryptic “Zero” teasers, which have been airing on WWE programming in recent weeks, are connected to the former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion. The video prominently featured Penta’s signature mask design.

Penta was quietly removed from AEW’s official roster page earlier this month, further fueling speculation about his WWE debut.

Neither Penta nor his brother, Rey Fenix, has competed in AEW since July. Reports suggest that both wrestlers are WWE-bound, with Penta leading the charge while contractual circumstances may delay Fenix’s arrival. Rey Fenix, who has faced significant injuries during his AEW tenure, has reportedly had time added to his AEW contract, extending his stay with the company.

As The Lucha Bros, Penta and Fenix were a key part of AEW since its launch in 2019, earning acclaim as one of the most dynamic tag teams in professional wrestling.