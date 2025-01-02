WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Kicks Off 2025 with Changes to Raw and SmackDown Ring Announcers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

WWE Kicks Off 2025 with Changes to Raw and SmackDown Ring Announcers

As WWE ushers in the new year, significant changes are coming to Raw and SmackDown. Starting this Friday, SmackDown will extend to three hours, marking a major shift in its broadcast format. Meanwhile, Raw is set to enter its Netflix era next week, transitioning from the USA Network to the streaming platform while also expanding to a three-hour show.

The reshuffling also brings updates to ring announcing duties. According to PWInsider.com, Lilian Garcia is expected to handle the introductions for Friday Night SmackDown, beginning tomorrow. In contrast, Alica Taylor will transition to Raw and take over ring announcing duties, starting with Raw's Netflix debut next week.

Lilian Garcia returned to WWE full-time in October following the departure of Samantha Irvin, who left the company after contract negotiations regarding external projects fell through.

Additionally, commentary teams are undergoing a shakeup. Joe Tessitore will move to SmackDown, while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will return to Raw, further setting the stage for a dynamic new era in WWE programming.

Source: PWInsider
