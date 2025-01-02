Has The Bloodline Storyline Gone Stale? Vince Russo Thinks So

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Bloodline saga has been a cornerstone of WWE programming since Roman Reigns’ dramatic heel turn in 2020, captivating fans with its twists and betrayals. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes the storyline has run its course.

Speaking with The Hannibal TV, Russo compared The Bloodline’s current trajectory to WCW’s nWo faction, a storyline widely criticized for overstaying its welcome.

“People got sick of it [the nWo], they got tired of seeing it,” Russo said, recalling how repetitive plots and an ever-growing roster led fans to tune out. This decline opened the door for WWE’s Attitude Era to dominate the Monday Night Wars.

Russo sees parallels with The Bloodline, calling it “wash, rinse, repeat, every single freaking week.” He admitted that if he weren’t paid to watch WWE, he wouldn’t bother.

The nWo once revolutionized wrestling in 1996, with Hulk Hogan joining Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, propelling WCW Nitro to an 83-week ratings streak over WWE RAW. But as the storyline dragged on, WWE capitalized with edgier content and overtook WCW.

Russo’s critique poses a question: has WWE’s modern epic overstayed its welcome, or does it still have fuel left to captivate fans? Let us know in the comment section below...