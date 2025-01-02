WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Has The Bloodline Storyline Gone Stale? Vince Russo Thinks So

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

Has The Bloodline Storyline Gone Stale? Vince Russo Thinks So

The Bloodline saga has been a cornerstone of WWE programming since Roman Reigns’ dramatic heel turn in 2020, captivating fans with its twists and betrayals. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes the storyline has run its course.

Speaking with The Hannibal TV, Russo compared The Bloodline’s current trajectory to WCW’s nWo faction, a storyline widely criticized for overstaying its welcome.

“People got sick of it [the nWo], they got tired of seeing it,” Russo said, recalling how repetitive plots and an ever-growing roster led fans to tune out. This decline opened the door for WWE’s Attitude Era to dominate the Monday Night Wars.

Russo sees parallels with The Bloodline, calling it “wash, rinse, repeat, every single freaking week.” He admitted that if he weren’t paid to watch WWE, he wouldn’t bother.

The nWo once revolutionized wrestling in 1996, with Hulk Hogan joining Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, propelling WCW Nitro to an 83-week ratings streak over WWE RAW. But as the storyline dragged on, WWE capitalized with edgier content and overtook WCW.

Russo’s critique poses a question: has WWE’s modern epic overstayed its welcome, or does it still have fuel left to captivate fans? Let us know in the comment section below...

 


Tags: #wwe #the bloodline #vince russo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90909/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π