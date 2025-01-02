Joe Hendry Kicks Off First TNA iMPACT! of 2025, Preview for show

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
TNA Wrestling is set to kick off the first episode of Impact Wrestling for 2025 tonight on AXS TV. The highly anticipated event will feature a packed lineup of matches and segments that are sure to excite fans. Here's what to expect:
- Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, and Spitfire will team up to face Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz.
- KUSHIDA will go one-on-one with Ace Austin
- Jordynne Grace will address the audience in a highly anticipated segment.
- Tessa Blanchard has announced her intent to make an appearance, leaving fans speculating on what she has planned.
- Joe Hendry will officially kick off 2025, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting year for TNA Wrestling.
