Joe Hendry Kicks Off First TNA iMPACT! of 2025, Preview for show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2025

TNA Wrestling is set to kick off the first episode of Impact Wrestling for 2025 tonight on AXS TV. The highly anticipated event will feature a packed lineup of matches and segments that are sure to excite fans. Here's what to expect:

- Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, and Spitfire will team up to face Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz.

- KUSHIDA will go one-on-one with Ace Austin

- Jordynne Grace will address the audience in a highly anticipated segment.

- Tessa Blanchard has announced her intent to make an appearance, leaving fans speculating on what she has planned.

- Joe Hendry will officially kick off 2025, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting year for TNA Wrestling.

