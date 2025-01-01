TNA Talent Shake-Up: Several Stars Officially Enter Free Agency

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

With January 1 marking the start of the new year, several TNA stars are now free agents following the expiration of their contracts. This development grants them the flexibility to either re-sign with TNA or explore opportunities with other wrestling promotions.

The most notable name among the newly available talent is “Speedball” Mike Bailey. According to Fightful Select, additional stars whose contracts expired include Steph De Lander, Kushida, Aiden Prince, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jade Chung, and Trent Seven, among others.

Fightful Select initially reported that Mike Bailey’s contract had expired as of November 1, fueling speculation that he may be heading to AEW. Bailey was reportedly spotted backstage at an AEW event earlier in 2024, sparking further rumors about his potential move.

At this time, there is no official word on when Bailey might make his AEW debut if he indeed joins the promotion. Meanwhile, Steph De Lander is currently out of action due to an injury.