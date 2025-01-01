Canadian Wrestling Legend Sweet Daddy Siki Passes Away at 91

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sweet Daddy Siki, a Canadian wrestling icon, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 91. Born Elkin James in Grimes, Texas, on June 16, 1933, he battled Alzheimer’s and died at Toronto’s Humber Hospital.

A major draw in the 1960s and 1970s, Siki performed with Maple Leaf Wrestling, Grand Prix Wrestling, and Stampede Wrestling. He also trained future stars like Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at Toronto’s Sully’s Gym.

“He lived a long life, did what he wanted to do, and made a successful career out of entertainment,” shared Siki’s son, Reg James, in an email to Slam Wrestling.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling paid tribute, calling Siki “an integral part of Canadian wrestling history” and “a true ambassador.”

Outside wrestling, Siki was a singer who hosted karaoke nights at Toronto’s Duke Tavern until the pandemic. He also performed his wrestling theme song, “I Am So Proud of What I See.”

In 2017, CBC released a documentary about his life, featuring interviews with legends like Bret Hart and Bruno Sammartino.

WWE mourned his passing, saying, “WWE is saddened to learn that Elkin James, known to wrestling fans as Sweet Daddy Siki, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 91. WWE extends its condolences to Siki’s family, friends and fans.”