Adam Copeland Shortens Ring Name to “Cope” on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland has officially shortened his ring name to "Cope."

This new moniker made its debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen episode in Asheville, North Carolina. Copeland, who has used this name on his social media accounts since his departure from WWE, was referred to as "Cope" by ring announcer Justin Roberts and AEW commentators. The new name was also displayed on the chyron during his entrance.

Cope, along with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as Rated FTR, emerged victorious in the main event of Dynamite. They defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders, with assistance from Jay White’s interference.

Rated FTR will return to action on Saturday’s AEW Collision, where they will face Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith from The Learning Tree. Additionally, this episode of Collision will be the first to be simulcast on the Max streaming service.