Jay White Secures First Spot in Casino Gauntlet for AEW World Title Shot

Jay White has officially secured the first entry in the highly anticipated Casino Gauntlet match, which offers a chance to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, White emerged victorious in a thrilling three-way battle against Swerve Strickland and Roderick Strong. This win guarantees him the first spot in next week’s Casino Gauntlet, set to take place on the January 8 episode of Dynamite. The winner of the Gauntlet will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on January 15 during the special Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

The Casino Gauntlet’s unique rules add intrigue, as the match can end at any moment, giving the first entrant a distinct strategic edge. Jeff Jarrett also confirmed his participation in the Gauntlet during a fiery promo segment on this week’s Dynamite.

In addition to the World Championship stakes, Dynamite: Maximum Carnage will feature a high-profile showdown between Christian Cage and Hook, promising to make the January 15 event a must-watch.

The excitement doesn’t stop there—Kenny Omega is set to make his return to AEW Dynamite on January 8, adding further anticipation to an already stacked lineup.

Upcoming AEW Dynamite Lineups

Wednesday, January 8

- Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW World Title Shot: Jay White, Jeff Jarrett, and more participants TBA.

- Kenny Omega returns to Dynamite.

Wednesday, January 15 – Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Casino Gauntlet Winner.

- Christian Cage vs. Hook.