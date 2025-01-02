Jay White Secures First Spot in Casino Gauntlet for AEW World Title Shot

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Jay White has officially secured the first entry in the highly anticipated Casino Gauntlet match, which offers a chance to challenge for the AEW World Championship.
On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, White emerged victorious in a thrilling three-way battle against Swerve Strickland and Roderick Strong. This win guarantees him the first spot in next week’s Casino Gauntlet, set to take place on the January 8 episode of Dynamite. The winner of the Gauntlet will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on January 15 during the special Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.
The Casino Gauntlet’s unique rules add intrigue, as the match can end at any moment, giving the first entrant a distinct strategic edge. Jeff Jarrett also confirmed his participation in the Gauntlet during a fiery promo segment on this week’s Dynamite.
In addition to the World Championship stakes, Dynamite: Maximum Carnage will feature a high-profile showdown between Christian Cage and Hook, promising to make the January 15 event a must-watch.
The excitement doesn’t stop there—Kenny Omega is set to make his return to AEW Dynamite on January 8, adding further anticipation to an already stacked lineup.
Wednesday, January 8
- Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW World Title Shot: Jay White, Jeff Jarrett, and more participants TBA.
- Kenny Omega returns to Dynamite.
Wednesday, January 15 – Dynamite: Maximum Carnage
- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Casino Gauntlet Winner.
- Christian Cage vs. Hook.
