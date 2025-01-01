Topps and WWE Reunite for a Long-Term Trading Card Partnership

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a major development, WWE has officially announced the return of its partnership with Topps, reigniting a collaboration that originally began in 2005. Topps will once again produce officially licensed WWE trading cards, marking an exciting new chapter for fans and collectors alike.

"𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Topps and WWE are back together with a new long-term trading card deal," WWE confirmed in a statement.

The two brands had parted ways in 2021 when WWE entered into an agreement with Panini, naming it the official trading card partner until 2026. However, the deal faced challenges in August 2023 when WWE sought to terminate the partnership, citing Panini's failure to meet contract obligations, including the production of physical and digital trading cards. Panini contested these claims, leading to months of negotiations that culminated in a settlement in November 2023. While the details remain undisclosed, Panini continues to offer WWE products through its platforms.

The resurgence of WWE's relationship with Topps comes after Fanatics acquired Topps in January 2022. Shortly after, WWE expanded its collaboration with Fanatics to include enhanced merchandise, e-commerce, and ventures into digital collectibles like trading cards and NFTs.

This new agreement makes Topps the official producer of WWE trading cards once more, bringing a trusted name back to fans and collectors. The upcoming releases promise exciting innovations in both physical and digital card collections, with additional initiatives designed to enhance the WWE fan experience.