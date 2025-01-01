WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Celebrate New Year at Mar-A-Lago with President-Elect Trump

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2025

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Celebrate New Year at Mar-A-Lago with President-Elect Trump

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Linda McMahon celebrated the New Year with a party hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Tuesday night.

Photos shared from the event show the McMahon family enjoying the festivities. Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, also posted a photo with Triple H during the evening.

President-Elect Trump has publicly suggested that Linda McMahon could lead the Department of Education in his upcoming administration. Trump and his wife, Melania, were also spotted celebrating at the exclusive Mar-A-Lago event.

There is no confirmation on whether Vince McMahon attended the party. Vince is currently dealing with a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, which recently resumed after a six-month pause for a federal investigation.

Canadian Wrestling Legend Sweet Daddy Siki Passes Away at 91

Sweet Daddy Siki, a Canadian wrestling icon, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 91. Born Elkin James in Grimes, Texas, on June 16, 193 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2025 11:02PM


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #stephanie mcmahon #linda mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90888/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π