Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Celebrate New Year at Mar-A-Lago with President-Elect Trump

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Linda McMahon celebrated the New Year with a party hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Tuesday night.

Photos shared from the event show the McMahon family enjoying the festivities. Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, also posted a photo with Triple H during the evening.

President-Elect Trump has publicly suggested that Linda McMahon could lead the Department of Education in his upcoming administration. Trump and his wife, Melania, were also spotted celebrating at the exclusive Mar-A-Lago event.

There is no confirmation on whether Vince McMahon attended the party. Vince is currently dealing with a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, which recently resumed after a six-month pause for a federal investigation.