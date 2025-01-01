Former Baron Corbin Free Agent: What's Next for Tom Pestock?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Good news for Tom Pestock, formerly known to WWE fans as Baron Corbin.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion and United States Champion has officially parted ways with WWE following the company's decision not to renew his contract. This marks the end of Pestock’s 12-year tenure with the organization.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Pestock's WWE contract has officially expired, leaving him free to pursue opportunities with other promotions. Notably, Pestock was spotted backstage at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 28, 2024, fueling speculation about his next career move.

As of now, Pestock's future plans remain uncertain. Stay tuned for updates.