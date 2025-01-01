WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪  Insta ▪  X ▪  Contact

 

Former Baron Corbin Free Agent: What's Next for Tom Pestock?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2025

Former Baron Corbin Free Agent: What's Next for Tom Pestock?

Good news for Tom Pestock, formerly known to WWE fans as Baron Corbin.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion and United States Champion has officially parted ways with WWE following the company's decision not to renew his contract. This marks the end of Pestock’s 12-year tenure with the organization.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Pestock's WWE contract has officially expired, leaving him free to pursue opportunities with other promotions. Notably, Pestock was spotted backstage at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 28, 2024, fueling speculation about his next career move.

As of now, Pestock's future plans remain uncertain. Stay tuned for updates.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Celebrate New Year at Mar-A-Lago with President-Elect Trump

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Linda McMahon celebrated the New Year with a party hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and U.S. President-Elect Don [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2025 11:09PM


Tags: #wwe #baron corbin #tom pestock

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90889/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π