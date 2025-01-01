Three Matches Added to WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Lineup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Three new matches have been added to the lineup for next week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil TV special, scheduled for Tuesday, January 7.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

After last week's controversial ending, Lexis King will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against Charlie Dempsey under sudden death rules. King’s initial victory on the Christmas Eve episode came via disqualification after interference from William Regal. The rematch was announced during a backstage segment, where Regal acknowledged the controversial circumstances.

Women’s North American Title No. 1 Contender’s Match

A Fatal Four-Way match has been added to determine the next challenger for Fallon Henley’s NXT Women’s North American Championship. Stephanie Vaquer, Cora Jade, Lola Vice, and former champion Kelani Jordan will battle for the opportunity after tensions boiled over in a backstage confrontation on this week’s episode.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

A high-stakes trios match will see Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx taking on the team of Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley. This clash promises to deliver fireworks as rivalries intensify heading into New Year’s Evil.

These matches join the previously announced title bouts for the stacked New Year’s Evil card:

- NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) defends against Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe in a triple threat match.

- NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) defends against Giulia.