WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

2024 WWE NXT Year-End Awards: Winners Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2025

2024 WWE NXT Year-End Awards: Winners Announced

The winners of the 2024 NXT Year-End Awards have been announced!

Tuesday’s NXT broadcast celebrated the best moments, matches, and stars of the year. Among the highlights:

- Tag Team of the Year: Nathan Frazer & Axiom

- Match of the Year: Dijak vs. Josh Briggs vs. Oba Femi from Stand & Deliver

- Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry’s debut

- PLE of the Year: Stand & Deliver

- Female Superstar of the Year: Roxanne Perez

The Male Superstar of the Year category, however, took a dramatic turn during the show’s closing moments. Oba Femi interrupted the announcement, leading to Trick Williams confronting him. Eddy Thorpe then ambushed Femi from behind, smashing the Male Superstar trophy into his head and holding up the NXT Championship to close the show.

Joe Hendry, awarded for his surprise debut as Moment of the Year, appeared via video to thank fans for their support. Hendry emphasized that his name represents readiness to compete anywhere, any time, and on any show.

Hendry’s debut was part of NXT’s collaboration with TNA, where he made a surprise entry in a battle royal to crown a new NXT title contender in June. Though eliminated quickly, he returned throughout the summer, culminating in a high-profile match against Ethan Page at NXT No Mercy.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90882/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π