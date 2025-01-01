Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to Japan with a Special Entrance, Defeats Ulka Sasaki

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Shinsuke Nakamura competed against Ulka Sasaki on January 1, 2025, marking his return to Japan with a special entrance that captivated fans.

Nakamura’s return to Pro Wrestling NOAH follows his previous appearance in the promotion in 2023, where he faced The Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year event at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. That match was part of Muta’s farewell tour and was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

For his latest Pro Wrestling NOAH outing, Nakamura made a grand entrance, showcasing his signature charisma. He entered the arena to his WWE theme music, donning new attire and proudly displaying his WWE United States Championship. Nakamura delivered an impressive performance, securing the victory over Sasaki.

This appearance comes after a significant period of absence from WWE television. Nakamura made his WWE return in November 2024, engaging in a heated feud with LA Knight. This rivalry culminated in Nakamura’s triumph at Survivor Series: WarGames, where he captured the United States Championship.