Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to Japan with a Special Entrance, Defeats Ulka Sasaki

Shinsuke Nakamura competed against Ulka Sasaki on January 1, 2025, marking his return to Japan with a special entrance that captivated fans.
Nakamura’s return to Pro Wrestling NOAH follows his previous appearance in the promotion in 2023, where he faced The Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year event at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. That match was part of Muta’s farewell tour and was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike.
For his latest Pro Wrestling NOAH outing, Nakamura made a grand entrance, showcasing his signature charisma. He entered the arena to his WWE theme music, donning new attire and proudly displaying his WWE United States Championship. Nakamura delivered an impressive performance, securing the victory over Sasaki.
This appearance comes after a significant period of absence from WWE television. Nakamura made his WWE return in November 2024, engaging in a heated feud with LA Knight. This rivalry culminated in Nakamura’s triumph at Survivor Series: WarGames, where he captured the United States Championship.
👑 WWE US CHAMPION SHINSUKE NAKAMURA MAKES HIS ENTRANCE‼️@ShinsukeN #noah_ghc #WWE pic.twitter.com/juZc5VWvAz— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 1, 2025
中邑が鬼の形相で限界へと憂流迦を追い詰めていく！！— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) January 1, 2025
🔻1.1日本武道館大会・ABEMA PPVで生中継！今からでも見られる！https://t.co/6SC9Bgz7Cd#noah_ghc #WWE #あけまして日本武道館 pic.twitter.com/gkVsA9KlIw
