WWE Superstar Omos Wins Big in Japan: Captures GHC Tag Team Gold at NOAH's New Year Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has extended its global presence by sending another talent to Japan, this time for a high-profile match in Pro Wrestling NOAH. On the same card as United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Omos made a triumphant return to in-ring action.

Omos appeared at NOAH’s The New Year show on January 1, 2025, teaming with Jack Morris to challenge for the GHC Tag Team Championship. They faced the reigning champions, Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura, in an electrifying battle.

The lead-up to the event saw Omos introduced at a promotional press conference, with former WWE superstar Yoshitatsu by his side. This marked a significant moment as Omos stepped into the Japanese wrestling scene.

In a thrilling contest, Omos and Morris emerged victorious, claiming the GHC Tag Team Titles. Post-match, they delivered a commanding promo, proclaiming that no man in the world could defeat them. Check out the powerful moment below: