WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Superstar Omos Wins Big in Japan: Captures GHC Tag Team Gold at NOAH's New Year Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2025

WWE Superstar Omos Wins Big in Japan: Captures GHC Tag Team Gold at NOAH's New Year Show

WWE has extended its global presence by sending another talent to Japan, this time for a high-profile match in Pro Wrestling NOAH. On the same card as United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Omos made a triumphant return to in-ring action.

Omos appeared at NOAH’s The New Year show on January 1, 2025, teaming with Jack Morris to challenge for the GHC Tag Team Championship. They faced the reigning champions, Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura, in an electrifying battle.

The lead-up to the event saw Omos introduced at a promotional press conference, with former WWE superstar Yoshitatsu by his side. This marked a significant moment as Omos stepped into the Japanese wrestling scene.

In a thrilling contest, Omos and Morris emerged victorious, claiming the GHC Tag Team Titles. Post-match, they delivered a commanding promo, proclaiming that no man in the world could defeat them. Check out the powerful moment below:


Tags: #wwe #omos #pro wrestling noah #noah

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90879/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π