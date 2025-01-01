WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tammy Sytch's Fatal DUI Conviction Upheld by Appeals Court

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2025

Former WWE star Tammy "Sunny" Sytch’s conviction for a 2022 fatal DUI crash has been upheld by Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal. Sytch, 51, is serving a 17-year prison sentence and 8 years of probation after pleading no contest to charges, including DUI manslaughter, in the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

The appeals court issued a “Per Curiam Affirmed” ruling, supporting the lower court’s decision without further comment. Sytch’s court-appointed attorney had withdrawn, calling the appeal meritless.

The March 2022 crash in Ormond Beach, Florida, occurred while Sytch drove without a valid license. She had cannabis in her system and an open vodka bottle in the car. At her November 2023 sentencing, Sytch apologized to the Lasseter family, calling it a "terrible accident." She remains incarcerated in Ocala, Florida, with a projected release date of September 23, 2039.

A civil lawsuit from Lasseter's estate, seeking damages over $30,000, is set to begin on March 25, 2025. It alleges negligence and outlines the emotional and financial toll on Lasseter’s family.

Tags: #wwe #sunny #tammy sytch

