Tammy Sytch's Fatal DUI Conviction Upheld by Appeals Court

Former WWE star Tammy "Sunny" Sytch’s conviction for a 2022 fatal DUI crash has been upheld by Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal. Sytch, 51, is serving a 17-year prison sentence and 8 years of probation after pleading no contest to charges, including DUI manslaughter, in the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

The appeals court issued a “Per Curiam Affirmed” ruling, supporting the lower court’s decision without further comment. Sytch’s court-appointed attorney had withdrawn, calling the appeal meritless.

The March 2022 crash in Ormond Beach, Florida, occurred while Sytch drove without a valid license. She had cannabis in her system and an open vodka bottle in the car. At her November 2023 sentencing, Sytch apologized to the Lasseter family, calling it a "terrible accident." She remains incarcerated in Ocala, Florida, with a projected release date of September 23, 2039.

A civil lawsuit from Lasseter's estate, seeking damages over $30,000, is set to begin on March 25, 2025. It alleges negligence and outlines the emotional and financial toll on Lasseter’s family.