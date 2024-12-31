What's Next for WWE Tribute to the Troops?

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE's annual Tribute to the Troops special has been a cornerstone of the company's programming since 2003, honoring military service and dedication. However, the absence of the event in 2024 has sparked speculation about the future of this cherished tradition.

During a Backstage Pass Q&A session, WrestleVotes addressed the situation, shedding light on what may lie ahead for the special:

“Yeah, I tried to ask around about what happened to Tribute to the Troops. I did have a source say that it was likely that they want to get back to the roots of it. I don’t know if that means going overseas and stuff, but I think they wanted to get back into maybe the bases here in America and things like that, and they just didn’t have the organization to do that this time around. So I wouldn’t be surprised if it came back next year in more of a traditional military-based type of environment that we were used to before they changed to just the standard arena show.”

The insight suggests WWE could be rethinking the format, potentially returning to its origins of hosting the event on military bases, whether in the U.S. or abroad. This approach would align with the show’s initial mission of directly connecting with service members in their own environments.

Although WWE has not officially commented on the matter, the possibility of a revamped Tribute to the Troops in 2025 offers hope for fans eager to see the tradition continue with its meaningful purpose intact.