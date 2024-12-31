Cody Rhodes Advocates for Crossovers in Wrestling: “Don’t Be in a Bubble”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent appearance on the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on wrestlers making "crossover" appearances in other entertainment mediums. Rhodes emphasized the importance of breaking out of wrestling’s traditional bubble and welcoming new audiences.

“Wrestling has a bad habit, and this is in all companies everywhere, of not understanding [that] we’re in a bubble. There’s a whole outside world, there’s multiple mediums of entertainment, don’t be in a bubble,” Rhodes said. “Don’t be afraid to do a little crossover, pure hardcore wrestling fans may not love it but there’s something on the show that’s for them already.”

Rhodes also addressed his former promotion, AEW, while highlighting the potential of crossovers. “I’m not burying where I formerly was [AEW], but [there was] not understanding the power, the magnitude of new eyeballs and crossing over.”

Expressing his disdain for gatekeeping within the wrestling industry, Rhodes praised the welcoming nature of wrestling fans and encouraged a similar mindset in locker rooms. “I hate gatekeeping when it comes to what we do. One of the things I do really like about pro wrestling fans and sports entertainment, I wish the locker rooms would feel this more, we welcome [new fans], please [come to a show].”