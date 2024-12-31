CM Punk and Seth Rollins Drop AEW and Vince McMahon References in Raw Promo

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The final segment of Raw featured a fiery face-to-face between Seth Rollins and CM Punk ahead of their January 6 match on the Raw Netflix premiere. Their heated exchange included references to Vince McMahon, AEW, and Punk's controversial Colt Cabana podcast from 2013.

Rollins accused Punk of walking away from WWE, but Punk interrupted, calling it a tired promoter's trope. He questioned if stars like Steve Austin or Becky Lynch hadn’t taken breaks, emphasizing that everyone makes their own decisions and he has no regrets.

Rollins countered, defending Lynch's break for motherhood and noting Austin's regrets. He mocked Punk for airing grievances on "his buddy's podcast" and joining AEW, claiming loyalty to WWE gave him the upper hand. Rollins declared that Punk could no longer "big brother" him, as Rollins had become the "big brother."

Punk fired back, blaming his WWE exit on disdain for leadership while accusing Rollins of betraying Roman Reigns and playing the victim. Punk said fan loyalty brought him back, promising to turn the same attacks used against him against Rollins.

The segment ended with Rollins branding Punk a "cancer" that must be "cut out," followed by a tense staredown.