Debut Raw on Netflix to Host Finals for Women’s WWE Intercontinental Title on January 13

The finals to crown the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion are officially set.

Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai advanced to the finals on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, where both secured victories in their semifinal matches. These two will now face off on the January 13 edition of Raw, which marks the show’s debut on Netflix starting next week.

In the first semifinal match, Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark using a fireman’s carry into a pele kick combination. The second semifinal saw Lyra Valkyria emerge victorious against Dakota Kai’s Damage CTRL teammate, IYO SKY, countering a roll-up attempt to secure the win.

Kai’s journey to the finals began in the first round with wins over Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler. Meanwhile, IYO SKY’s path was slightly unconventional. She replaced Kairi Sane, who was taken out of action by an attack from the Pure Fusion Collective backstage. SKY went on to defeat Alba Fyre and Natalya to advance to the semifinals before being eliminated by Valkyria.

Interestingly, prior to their semifinal matchups, Kai and SKY shared a backstage moment where they expressed their hopes of meeting in the finals, showcasing the camaraderie within Damage CTRL despite their competitive aspirations.

This tournament to crown the Women’s Intercontinental Champion comes on the heels of another historic moment earlier this month at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Chelsea Green made history by becoming the first-ever Women’s United States Champion.