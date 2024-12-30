WWE Monday Night Raw Results (December 30, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 9, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

2024's final RAW episode, as well as the last RAW episode on The USA Network before landing on Netlfix, comes to us from Houston, Texas - on tonight's show Otis takes on Chad Gable, both semi final matches for the Women's Intercontinental Championship pitting Dakota Kai against Zoey Stark and Iyo Sky against Lyra Valkyria will be held, Seth Rollins and CM Punk will be in the same building one last time before their match next week, R-Truth battles Pete Dunne, Damian Priest aligns with The War Raiders to take on The Judgement Day and more!

Seth Rollins arrives at the arena and we see CM Punk arriving as well. Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore welcome us to the final RAW on the USA Network.

The New Day's music hits and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods come out to the ring. Kingston tries to get words out but he gets drowned out by boos. Woods attempts to say something and he gets drowned out too. Jey Uso comes out and the crowd erupts. Woods asks why Jey got cheers and he and Kingston get boos. Uso asks the crowd to allow The New Day to speak. Woods says they go way back, Uso says he only has one thing to say to them and that's "New Day Sucks". Woods gets into Uso's face and Kingston pulls Woods back and they leave the ring as Uso gets a "New Day Sucks" chant. Uso gets on the mic and talks about Solo Sikoa and how Drew McIntyre is in his business and calls out McIntyre. Instead, Solo Sikoa appears via video and tells Uso they've dropped Zayn and got Reigns' attention. He tells Uso that they made a mistake by sticking with Reigns and vows to stay the Tribal Chief. Drew McIntyre runs in and takes out Uso. McIntyre mounts Uso and delivers punches and slams his head against the mat. McIntyre goes for a Claymore but Uso superkicks him and starts punching out McIntyre. McIntyre gets Uso down and before he can Claymore Uso, officials run in to make the save.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with American Made and Gable is set to destroy Otis and he's going to show Otis why the master stays master.

Match 1: Chad Gable w/American Made -vs- Otis w/Alpha Academy



At the bell, Gable tries to take down Otis and then starts chopping Otis - Otis swings Gable into the ropes and clotheslines him down. Otis beats on Gable in the corner and body presses Gable and lets him crash down on the mat. Gable rolls out and gets in the faces of Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa. Otis comes out and slams Gable into the announce table. Back in the ring, Gable kicks Otis and gets Otis in the corner, Otis gets out and slams Gable down on the mat. Gable is clotheslined and Otis runs into the steel ringpost stopping his momentum. Gable hits a dragon screw whip in the corner on Otis and singles out Otis' left knee. Gable drop kicks Otis and dodges a splash by Otis. Gable misses a top rop headbutt on Otis and both men are now laid out. Otis swings Gable and takes him down with body checks. Otis bulldozes Gable and hits the caterpillar elbow on Gable. Otis goes for the pin, and American Made stops the pin. Tozawa gets into The Creed Brother's faces and Maxxine takes out Ivy Nile. In the ring, Gable tosses an ankle lock on Otis. Otis tries to fight out of it, but Gable is able to get the lock back on. Otis whipes Gable out of the ring breaking the hold and The Creed Brothers get throw into the ring by Otis. Otis slams Gable and puts an ankle lock on Gable. Gable kicks his way out of the lock and hits a German Suplex on Otis and tries a double axe handle on Otis but Otis smacks him. Nile distracts and Otis is placed in another ankle lock. Otis taps out.

Winner: Chad Gable

A video package for the Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan saga plays.

The Judgement Day is backstage and Dom tells them that Liv has something up her sleeve. Raquel isn't sure if Liv does and Balor says Liv has a plan for everything and Lady Liv has Ripley under control.

Adam Pearce and CM Punk talk backstage and we see Zoey Stark getting prepped for her match, Dakota Kai also warms up backstage.

R-Truth comes out for his match but Pete Dunne attacks him before the match starts.

Backstage Cathy Kelley talks to Dakota Kai about her semi finals match and Iyo Sky talks about her match against Lyra Valkyria.

Match 2 - Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match: Zoey Stark -vs- Dakota Kai



Kai kicks Stark off the bell and Stark fires back with shoulder checks in the corner. Kai hits a monkey flip and a clothesline. Kai kicks Stark on the apron and Stark tries to slam Kai on the apron. Stark hits a springboard clothesline on Kai and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Stark takes off Kai's head with a clothesline and kicks her on the mat. Kai fights back with punches to Stark and clotheslines Stark. Kai hits a rolling back cracker and hits a Dakota Kick and covers for a near fall. Stark hits a cradle flapjack and knee for a near fall on Kai. Kai rolls up Stark for a near fall. Stark connects with a kick on Kai and covers for two. Stark mounts Kai and unleashes a series of right hands on Kai. Kai superkicks Stark as she comes at her off the ropes and hits a Pele kick on Stark for the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

Match 3: The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) w/Carlito -vs- The War Raiders & Damian Priest

Priest and Balor start the bout. McDonagh is tagged in and Priest takes him down with a right hand. Priest throws McDonagh into the corner and tags out to Erik. Erik clobbers McDonagh and takes McDonagh with a slam and takes out all of Judgement Day when they run in. Ivar is tagged in and Erik slams Ivar on to McDonagh. Ivar assaults McDonagh in the corner and tags Erik. Erik knees McDonagh and delivers some punches in the corner. The War Raiders try double teaming McDonagh but Balor stops it and Ivar sends both Dom and Balor crashing into the announce desk off the apron.

Back from break, Balor and Erik trade punches in the ring. Balor hits some elbows on Erik and then traps him in a headlock. Ivar is tagged in and Ivar slams down Balor and splashes him. Ivar flattens Balor in the corner and hits a spinning kick on McDonagh who tries to interfere. Ivar tags out to Priest who beats up all of Judgement Day. Priest beats on Dom in the ring while The War Raiders take out Carlito and McDonagh takes out The War Raiders. In the ring, Dom takes down Priest and walks into the South of Heaven for Priest to get the pin.

Winners: Damian Priest & The War Raiders

After the match, The Judgement Day attack Priest and his left knee.

Jey Uso walks backstage, Adam Pearce comes up to him and tells him while Drew isn't in the arena right now, next week Uso has his match against McIntyre.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins are seen backstage prepping for their chat before their match next week.

Ludwig Kaiser is in the ring and he demands gratitude for Ludwig Kaiser. He says he belongs at the top of the food chain in the WWE. Kaiser demands Bron Breakker to come down with his title. Sheamus' music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Sheamus beelines to the ring and Kaiser jumps him. Sheamus gets Kaiser on the mat and Kaiser eye gauges Sheamus but Sheamus is too tough and takes down Kaiser. Kaiser is Brogue kicked out of the ring.

LWO talks to Alpha Academy. After the Academy leaves New Day comes up and talks smack to Rey Mysterio. Mysterio tells New Day they should settle this in the ring. New Day agrees.

Match 4 - Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match: Iyo Sky -vs- Lyra Valkyria



We get the bell and the women lock up. Valkyria gets Sky in a wrist lock and Sky snapmares Valkyria. The women roll around the mat with pinning combos and they both fly around the ring dodging moves and rolling each other up. Valkyria takes Sky down taking out her knees and throws Sky into a submission hold. Valkyria slams down Sky's knees and kicks her through the ropes. Valkyria throws Sky down from the turnbuckle and we get a commercial.

Back in the ring, Sky clotheslines Valkyria and takes her down with a drop kick. Valkyria is slammed in the corner and Sky hits a missile drop kick from the top rope. Sky covers for a near fall and gets punched while setting up for her moonsault. Valkyria kicks Sky into the turnbuckle and hits a tornado DDT on Sky. Valkyria suplexes Sky and covers for a near fall. Sky hits a bridged suplex for a two count on Valkyria. Valkyria kicks Sky with a spinning heel kick and slams her down and covers for two. Valkyria gets on the top rope, Sky climbs up with her and punches her on the top rope. Sky hits a spinning sunset flip powerbomb and covers for a near fall. Sky moonsaults onto Valkyria who is outside the ring and back in the ring, Sky hits a meteora on Valkyria and misses her moonsault. Valkyria is able to roll up Sky for the win.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Seth Rollins makes his way out to the ring. Rollins gets on the mic and says since this is the final RAW we should go out with a bang. He promotes his match against Punk next week. Punk comes down to the ring and tells Rollins he has no regrets with what he's done and instead of talking about the last 10 years, lets talk about the last 10 months. He asks Rollins about his neck and knee. Punk says he's here to make money, not friends and he's here to collect and Rollins tells him he abandoned WWE and that Punk has tried to kill WWE and joined the competition for money and that didn't work out for him. Punk tells Rollins he wouldn't be there if it wasn't for him. The show goes off the air as they stare each other down.