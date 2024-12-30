WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

End of an Era: WWE RAW Departs Traditional TV in the UK After 32 Years

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2024

End of an Era: WWE RAW Departs Traditional TV in the UK After 32 Years

Tonight is a monumental occasion for WWE fans as the final episode of Monday Night Raw airs on TNT Sports. Next week, WWE begins a new chapter with the streaming debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, marking the end of an era and the dawn of a new one.

This evening’s broadcast not only concludes WWE’s five-year partnership with TNT Sports but also represents the final airing of Raw on traditional television after an incredible 32-year run. The red brand’s historic journey began on January 11, 1993, with the premiere of Monday Night Raw, a show that grew into a global pop culture phenomenon over the past three decades.

For fans in the UK, WWE programming has been a staple on television through channels like Sky and later BT Sport, which was rebranded as TNT Sports in July 2023. There was even a brief period in 2000 and 2001 when Raw aired on Channel 4. Regardless of the platform, British fans have always found a way to stay connected to the action.

The upcoming transition to Netflix will bring all WWE programming—including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and every premium live event—to the streaming platform. This shift means UK fans will now exclusively access WWE content via streaming, while in the US, it signifies the end of Raw’s presence on network television since its debut in 1993.

As WWE embarks on this exciting new partnership, tonight’s episode promises to be a memorable farewell to traditional TV and a celebration of its remarkable legacy.

WWE RAW to Begin Netflix Era with Cinematic Storylines Leading to WrestleMania

Tonight marks the last episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network, with the iconic wrestling program set to begin a new chapter on Netflix next w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2024 09:11PM


Tags: #wwe #uk #united kingdom #sky #bt sport #tnt sport #netflix #wwe network

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90862/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π