End of an Era: WWE RAW Departs Traditional TV in the UK After 32 Years

Tonight is a monumental occasion for WWE fans as the final episode of Monday Night Raw airs on TNT Sports. Next week, WWE begins a new chapter with the streaming debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, marking the end of an era and the dawn of a new one.

This evening’s broadcast not only concludes WWE’s five-year partnership with TNT Sports but also represents the final airing of Raw on traditional television after an incredible 32-year run. The red brand’s historic journey began on January 11, 1993, with the premiere of Monday Night Raw, a show that grew into a global pop culture phenomenon over the past three decades.

For fans in the UK, WWE programming has been a staple on television through channels like Sky and later BT Sport, which was rebranded as TNT Sports in July 2023. There was even a brief period in 2000 and 2001 when Raw aired on Channel 4. Regardless of the platform, British fans have always found a way to stay connected to the action.

The upcoming transition to Netflix will bring all WWE programming—including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and every premium live event—to the streaming platform. This shift means UK fans will now exclusively access WWE content via streaming, while in the US, it signifies the end of Raw’s presence on network television since its debut in 1993.

As WWE embarks on this exciting new partnership, tonight’s episode promises to be a memorable farewell to traditional TV and a celebration of its remarkable legacy.