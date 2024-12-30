WWE RAW to Begin Netflix Era with Cinematic Storylines Leading to WrestleMania

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight marks the last episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network, with the iconic wrestling program set to begin a new chapter on Netflix next week. Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com provided insight into what fans can expect as WWE transitions into the Netflix era:

“There are talent backstage in WWE who are really focused on getting a feel of the crowd and ‘going with their gut with what’s given’ by the creative team in order to generate stories that come off as more authentic and not scripted. This is a theme that will go into the Netflix era with storylines.”

Featherstone added:

“More of this will be the focus for the Netflix era as there will be more of a cinematic nature, especially heading to WrestleMania. Since Netflix is more cinema-based, that’s going to be the feel with storylines.”

As WWE transitions to Netflix, fans can anticipate a shift in storytelling, with a stronger emphasis on cinematic elements and creative authenticity, offering a fresh take on the beloved brand just in time for WrestleMania season.