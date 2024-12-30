Full HD Highlights: CM Punk vs. Gunther Steel Cage Showdown In Chicago

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE hosted an electrifying live event at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, on December 29, 2024. The show’s main attraction was a thrilling steel cage match for the World Heavyweight Championship, featuring Gunther defending his title against Chicago’s own CM Punk.

The high-stakes match had the crowd on the edge of their seats as CM Punk appeared moments away from victory. As he attempted to escape the cage, Dominik Mysterio interfered, slamming the cage door into Punk’s face. This decisive act allowed Gunther to escape the cage and retain his championship, much to the dismay of the Chicago crowd.

The event drew an impressive turnout, with @WrestleTix reporting that nearly 12,000 tickets were distributed, showcasing the strong fan support for WWE’s live events.