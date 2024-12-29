WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Champion’s Contract Nearing Expiration During Title Reign

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

It is contract season in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and a significant update has emerged regarding one of its current champions.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kevin Knight's NJPW contract is set to expire within the next few days. Knight, one-half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions alongside KUSHIDA, is scheduled to defend the titles at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4.

Sapp notes that NJPW is eager to retain Knight and intends to begin contract negotiations soon. Meanwhile, Knight's name has reportedly been “brought up” in conversations within major American wrestling promotions, suggesting outside interest beyond NJPW and TNA.

Knight’s work in 2024 has included appearances on TNA programming, matches for MLW, and performances for independent promotions across the United States. Notably, he also competed in a Ring of Honor (ROH) taping in November.

Knight and KUSHIDA captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling in October by defeating Drilla Moloney and Clark Connors, solidifying their reign in the tag division.

As his contract expiration approaches, all eyes will be on Kevin Knight’s next move, with NJPW undoubtedly working to keep one of its rising stars.

Tags: #njpw #kevin knight

