ECW Legend Sabu Speaks Out on WWE Hall of Fame Induction Possibility

ECW legend Sabu recently appeared on The Donut Shop Chronicles podcast, where he addressed the possibility of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Reflecting on his career, Sabu candidly stated:

"I don’t know. Probably never, really. I’m not eligible for the WWE Hall of Fame, not that I want to be anyway, because I didn’t have a Hall of Fame career while I was there. Another Hall of Fame, who knows."

When asked about the support from fans who want to see him inducted, Sabu expressed his gratitude but also offered a critical perspective:

"I appreciate that. Rob Van Dam is Hall of Fame material too, but is Drew Carey? Is Drew Carey Hall of Fame material? He goes in it, that means it’s going to be bullst. If he’s in it, it’s bullst."

Sabu's comments highlight his mixed feelings about the WWE Hall of Fame and its criteria for induction.