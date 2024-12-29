WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Mustafa Ali Reflects on RETRIBUTION's Failure in WWE: "There Was Never a Why"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

Mustafa Ali Reflects on RETRIBUTION's Failure in WWE: "There Was Never a Why"

Mustafa Ali recently reflected on the controversial RETRIBUTION storyline and the reasons behind its downfall. As the leader of the faction, Ali opened up during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, shedding light on the challenges the group faced.

"Did I know it was going to fail? I know we had our work cut out for us," Ali admitted (via Wrestling Inc). "I know the names weren’t pleasant, the masks weren’t pleasant, and it was kind of even more frustrating because there were so many talented individuals underneath these things."

Ali elaborated further, stating, "I had tried to save Retribution, and Vince approved it at first, but it just never made air. Retribution failed because there wasn’t a why, there was never a why. Vince lost interest in it—not my story to tell. There was a power struggle between people, and Retribution was affected because of that."

JBL Comments on Ashley Massaro's Allegations: "I Don't Doubt Her at All"

Ashley Massaro's story has been shared and examined many times over the years, yet the disturbing allegations she made have not led to a ser [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 29, 2024 05:53PM


Tags: #wwe #mustafa ali #retribution

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90848/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π