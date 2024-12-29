Mustafa Ali Reflects on RETRIBUTION's Failure in WWE: "There Was Never a Why"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mustafa Ali recently reflected on the controversial RETRIBUTION storyline and the reasons behind its downfall. As the leader of the faction, Ali opened up during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, shedding light on the challenges the group faced.

"Did I know it was going to fail? I know we had our work cut out for us," Ali admitted (via Wrestling Inc). "I know the names weren’t pleasant, the masks weren’t pleasant, and it was kind of even more frustrating because there were so many talented individuals underneath these things."

Ali elaborated further, stating, "I had tried to save Retribution, and Vince approved it at first, but it just never made air. Retribution failed because there wasn’t a why, there was never a why. Vince lost interest in it—not my story to tell. There was a power struggle between people, and Retribution was affected because of that."