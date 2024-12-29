WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

JBL Comments on Ashley Massaro's Allegations: "I Don't Doubt Her at All"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

JBL Comments on Ashley Massaro's Allegations: "I Don't Doubt Her at All"

Ashley Massaro's story has been shared and examined many times over the years, yet the disturbing allegations she made have not led to a serious investigation into her claims.

During an episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL addressed Massaro's allegations and shared what he knows about the situation. JBL, who was with WWE during the time of Massaro's alleged incident and other controversial events like the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell," stated that he lacks any direct knowledge of what may have transpired.

"They're horrific allegations, and I hope they weren't true, I have no idea — no idea — if they were true or not. I don't doubt Ashley at all, by the way," JBL said. "I was there for a lot of it, and thank goodness I was not involved."

JBL also reflected on his personal interactions with Massaro, revealing that they sometimes traveled together. He noted that her stop was always scheduled before his own, which even caused some tension at home. "My wife pointed out that Ashley posed for Playboy at the time," he explained.

"It wasn't like I didn't know she was a wonderful, beautiful lady; you know, she's younger than my daughter, and, you know, it just never occurred to me," JBL added. "I'd always talk to her about her life."

Despite their friendly relationship, JBL emphasized that their conversations remained general and never delved deeply into personal matters. As a result, he had no insight into the validity of her allegations.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #ashley massaro #jbl #tribute to the troops

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90847/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π