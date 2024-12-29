JBL Comments on Ashley Massaro's Allegations: "I Don't Doubt Her at All"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ashley Massaro's story has been shared and examined many times over the years, yet the disturbing allegations she made have not led to a serious investigation into her claims.

During an episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL addressed Massaro's allegations and shared what he knows about the situation. JBL, who was with WWE during the time of Massaro's alleged incident and other controversial events like the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell," stated that he lacks any direct knowledge of what may have transpired.

"They're horrific allegations, and I hope they weren't true, I have no idea — no idea — if they were true or not. I don't doubt Ashley at all, by the way," JBL said. "I was there for a lot of it, and thank goodness I was not involved."

JBL also reflected on his personal interactions with Massaro, revealing that they sometimes traveled together. He noted that her stop was always scheduled before his own, which even caused some tension at home. "My wife pointed out that Ashley posed for Playboy at the time," he explained.

"It wasn't like I didn't know she was a wonderful, beautiful lady; you know, she's younger than my daughter, and, you know, it just never occurred to me," JBL added. "I'd always talk to her about her life."

Despite their friendly relationship, JBL emphasized that their conversations remained general and never delved deeply into personal matters. As a result, he had no insight into the validity of her allegations.