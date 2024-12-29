WWE Superstar LA Knight Involved In Car Accident

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently shared that he was involved in a minor car accident on Saturday while traveling to a live event.

During the WWE live show in Baltimore, MD, Knight recounted the incident to fans, revealing he was driving along I-70 when another driver collided with his car in what he described as a “little fender bender.”

True to his signature style, Knight explained how he handled the situation. After contacting the rental company, they asked if he could stay at the scene. His response? “NUH UH – I gotta’ get to Baltimore!”

You can watch a video of his energetic promo below.