TNA Star Rumored for Surprise Entry in 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2024

TNA Star Rumored for Surprise Entry in 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set for February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. A significant spoiler has surfaced regarding a potential surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

According to Fightful.com, Jordynne Grace's current contract with TNA Wrestling is set to conclude during the weekend of TNA Genesis. The Genesis pay-per-view is scheduled for January 19, where Grace is expected to face Tessa Blanchard. After this match, Grace is anticipated to become a free agent, positioning her for a possible debut in the Royal Rumble.

Grace has a history of WWE appearances, including a notable match against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at the Battleground Premium Live Event.

