TNA Star Rumored for Surprise Entry in 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set for February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. A significant spoiler has surfaced regarding a potential surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.
According to Fightful.com, Jordynne Grace's current contract with TNA Wrestling is set to conclude during the weekend of TNA Genesis. The Genesis pay-per-view is scheduled for January 19, where Grace is expected to face Tessa Blanchard. After this match, Grace is anticipated to become a free agent, positioning her for a possible debut in the Royal Rumble.
Grace has a history of WWE appearances, including a notable match against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at the Battleground Premium Live Event.
29 days. pic.twitter.com/h5QdR3vDhH— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 22, 2024
⚡ WWE Plans for WrestleMania 41: Huge Match Rumored
WWE is set to embark on the road to WrestleMania with the premiere of the Raw debut episode on Netflix on January 6th, leading up to the hig [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 27, 2024 10:47PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com