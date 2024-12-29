WWE Live Holiday Tour Live Results (12/28/24)

WWE recently stopped in Orlando as part of their holiday live event tour, delivering an action-packed night of wrestling. Below are the full results from the event, as reported by PWInsider:
- Bianca Belair, Naomi & Rhea Ripley defeated Pure Fusion Collective.
- Andrade defeated Carmelo Hayes.
- WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY defeated Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and A-Town Down-Under to retain the titles.
- Bayley defeated Tiffany Stratton.
- Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga defeated The Usos. Following the match, The New Bloodline attacked The Usos, but they fought back and celebrated with fans.
- Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated The Unholy Union.
- WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax defeated Michin.
- WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens to retain the title.
