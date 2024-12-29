WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Live Holiday Tour Live Results (12/28/24)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

WWE recently stopped in Orlando as part of their holiday live event tour, delivering an action-packed night of wrestling. Below are the full results from the event, as reported by PWInsider:

- Bianca Belair, Naomi & Rhea Ripley defeated Pure Fusion Collective.

- Andrade defeated Carmelo Hayes.

- WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY defeated Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and A-Town Down-Under to retain the titles.

- Bayley defeated Tiffany Stratton.

- Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga defeated The Usos. Following the match, The New Bloodline attacked The Usos, but they fought back and celebrated with fans.

- Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated The Unholy Union.

- WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax defeated Michin.

- WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens to retain the title.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #wwe live #results

