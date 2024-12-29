Sami Zayn Reveals WrestleMania-Level Matches for WWE Raw Debut on Netflix

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sami Zayn shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes insight during his appearance on the Battleground podcast this week.

The WWE Superstar revealed that two marquee matches set for the January 6th debut of WWE Raw on Netflix—CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa—were initially slated for WrestleMania 41.

In a notable excerpt from the interview, Zayn explained:

"Well, just to give you a little bit of insight, I suppose, to the heaviness of just the two matches that you listed, I will tell you that I heard rumblings about both of those matches being WrestleMania matches. So the fact that they're on the Netflix premiere tells you what a big deal this is. WWE, say what you all about them, they go all out when it's time to go all out, and they're going all out for this Netflix thing. I don't know how it's going to change the game, but it's definitely going to be a game-changer."

This revelation underscores the significance of WWE’s Netflix premiere which is just a week away!