Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Championship in Worlds End Main Event, Adam Copeland Returns

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Worlds End pay-per-view, Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Orange Cassidy, "Switchblade" Jay White and "Hangman" Adam Page. After the conclusion of the match, Adam Copeland returned along with FTR to confront Moxley and The Death Riders.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Hangman Page

It's main event time!

After the post-match scene featuring the return of Kenny Omega following the conclusion of the 2024 AEW Continental Classic Finals, we see the pre-match video package for our fatal-four-way AEW World Championship main event of the evening. After it wraps up, Orange Cassidy makes his way out.

J.R. and company talk among themselves on commentary about the media coverage we would see if we woke up tomorrow with Orange Cassidy as the AEW World Champion. They all agree it's something that could easily happen. Hangman Page's entrance tune hits next and out he comes to loud "Cowboy sh*t!" chants. Jay White is out next. Jon Moxley comes out with Marina Shafir next and it's time for our final bout of the show.

The bell sounds and off we go. We get off to a weird start, as the briefcase is inadvertently handcuffed to the ring ropes. Shafir breaks the cuff to take the case away as Page and White begin arguing over their plan, and this leaves Cassidy to keep his eyes on Mox leaving the ring, before cutting him off with a dive to the floor. Jay and Adam join in on a beatdown of the champ, finally united to keep the lead Death Rider at bay.

As they step away, however, we see Claudio Castagnoli showing up to help Mox up, before the pair leave through the crowd, only for Page, White, and Cassidy to give chase. This leads to a walk and brawl through the crowd, with Mox turning his attention to Cassidy as Jay and Page deal with Castagnoli. Mox eventually brings Cassidy back to the ring, mocking him with kicks before hitting the ropes, only for Orange to roll out of the ring.

Mox goes right back after him, but Cassidy once again leaves the ring for a breather. Mox goes back to him, but Cassidy says to wait as he puts his hands in his pockets, distracting Mox long enough for White and the Hangman to appear beside the champ. The three challengers once again team up, setting up a triple powerbomb that sends Mox through the table, and Page goes rogue by attacking Jay and Orange, bringing the Switchblade back into the ring for a fall away slam. Fans chant Swerve chants at him, prompting him to yell at them to shut up.

Cassidy gets in the ring but is caught with a near fall by the Hangman, before Jay breaks it up. Page sends him to the corner before hitting Cassidy with a running boot for a near fall on him. The action resumes in the ring as Mox continues to recover on the floor for several minutes now. The commentators question if the rest of the match will be contested without him. Mox eventually re-enters the picture, and is dropped by Cassidy for another close two-count.

We see a Dead Eye from Hangman, but seconds later, Cassidy starts hitting Orange Punches all over the place. Hangman breaks up a pin attempt by Cassidy and puts the psycho peepers look back in his eyes as he circles the ringside area. He looks for a Buckshot Lariat. He connects. He hits White with a big boot from the apron and hits a second Buckshot Lariat. He hits Mox with a Dead Eye and heads out for another Buckshot Lariat. Wheeler Yuta grabs Hangman's boot from the floor to stop him.

Hangman frees himself and hits Cassidy with a low-blow, but then walks into a Bladerunner from White. White hits a Bladerunner on Mox but then Yuta breaks up the follow-up pin attempt. "F**k you Yuta!" chants spread like wildfire throughout the arena. Marina Shafir tries attacking White from behind, but White reacts with a Bladerunner.

He turns around into a knee from Yuta. Mox picks up the lifeless White and hits the Death Rider. He covers him as Claudio Castagnoli throws the lifeless referee in the ring, who slowly counts 1...2...3. Your winner and still AEW World Champion -- Jon Moxley, thanks to multiple assists from The Death Riders.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

Adam Copeland Returns!

Once the match wraps up, we see Mox and The Death Riders grabbing steel chairs and gearing up for another violent beat down to end the evening. Instead, they are stopped by the familiar sounds of FTR's theme. Out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to a big pop. They stop.

The lights go out. The FTR logo on the screen behind them changes to "Rated-FTR." The familiar sounds of the iconic entrance tune for Adam Copeland hits and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar." He, Harwood and Wheeler hit the ring and beat down Mox and company. Copeland gets on the mic fired up to say something in heated fashion, but his mic don't work.

Several seconds later it's fixed. "MOXLEY! You look at me when I'm talking to you, KID! Yeah, I called you kid, because you was growing pubes when I started this." He tells Mox and the Death Riders that their collective asses belong to he and FTR. Copeland's theme hits again to end the evening on a high note. That's how the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view comes to a close. Thanks for joining us! Have a Happy New Year, everybody!