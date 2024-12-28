AEW Worlds End Live Coverage & Results (12/28/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The following is the ongoing live coverage and results of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Worlds End pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW Continental Classic

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

After a quick check-in with the pre-show panelists, we see the Guns N' Roses "Welcome to the Jungle" video to wrap up the "Zero Hour" pre-show. The AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view portion of the event kicks off at that point with Excalibur welcoming us to the show as fireworks go off inside Addition Financial Arena.

We hear the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay's theme as Excalibur informs us that Jim Ross will join them on commentary later tonight for the final two matches of the evening. "The Aerial Assassin" heads to the ring for the first of two semifinal matches in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Kyle Fletcher's theme hits next and out he comes. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first PPV match of the evening. Ospreay rushes across the ring and immediately blasts Fletcher with a loud chop that draws gasps from the fans in Orlando. Within seconds, the action hits the floor and Fletcher bounces Ospreay's head and busts him open.

Ospreay's entire face is a crimson mask of thick, dark red blood from forehead-to-chin, with fans chanting "F**k you Kyle!" as the Don Callis protégé' goes to work on his former friend turned bitter rival. Fletcher taunts the crowd right back and then sends Ospreay to the corner for some mounted punches, until Ospreay slips out of the corner.

This sets up for an Oscutter–only to be driven face-first into the turnbuckle by Fletcher for his efforts. Ospreay is donning a crimson mask now, causing enough concern for Doc Sampson to try and intervene…but the match goes on as Ospreay tries his best to fight back despite the blood getting in his eyes, hitting a standing Skytwister Press for the cover for a two count before Kyle kicks out.

Fletcher gets to his feet, sending Ospreay away–but Will counters with a Stundog Millionaire. Oscutter is blocked once again as Fletcher sends Will to the ropes, only for Ospreay to hit a running Spanish Fly for another close near fall. Ospreay is back on his feet for a kick on Fletcher, who retaliates with a chop to the chest.

Ospreay responds with a chop of his own, leading to a dangerous exchange between both men until Fletcher is sent down to the ropes. After some more back-and-forth action, Ospreay fights back into competitive form, before ultimately finishing Fletcher off with a picture-perfect Styles Clash for the win. Ospreay will face the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet.

Winner and ADVANCING: Will Ospreay

AEW Continental Classic

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Ricochet

The commentators talk about Ospreay needing patched up before the finals later tonight after being busted open so badly. They then preview the other semifinal bout in the AEW Continental Classic, which as noted, is between reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet.

The pre-show video package airs to set the stage for the bout, and then we return inside the Orlando arena where Ricochet's theme hits to bring him out to the ring first. He settles into the ring to a ton of boos and then we hear the coin drop, and the crowd explodes. "The Rainmaker" makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some early back-and-forth action, Okada gets Ricochet down and hits the ropes, sprinting ala Bron Breakker back-and-forth over and over again, only to stop and b*tch-smack the hell out of the back of Ricochet's bald head. After Ricochet shifts the momentum and takes over on offense moments later, fans sing, "Nana na-na, hey hey hey, you're bald!" at him.

Okada fights back and gets Ricochet on his shoulders for a near fall that breaks the hold, but Ricochet responds with a shoulder attack to keep Okada grounded. He continues to mock the crowd, running down “the great Okada” who stares Ricochet down as he builds back to a vertical base. Ricochet hits a couple chops on the champ, who rises to his feet with a grimace before returning the favor with some strikes.

He heads to the corner, fending off a dropkick attempt before hoisting Ricochet up for a big slam that sends him to the canvas. Both men back up as Okada hits a couple forearm strikes, and takes Ricochet to the corner for a big boot on route to a near fall. Ricochet manages to build momentum now, taking to the ropes for a near fall before hitting a standing shooting star press, but this gets the same result as Okada kicks out.

Moments later, Ricochet hits another picture-perfect shooting star press, this time off the top-rope for a close two-count. Ricochet gets too hyper-focused on the crowd chants again, and Okada begins to shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

Okada ultimately blasts Ricochet with his Rainmaker finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, it'll be Okada vs. Ospreay in the finals of the AEW Continental Classic tournament, with the AEW Continental Championship on-the-line.

Winner and ADVANCING: Kazuchika Okada

Swerve Strickland Leads Toilet Paper Party For Ricochet

After the match, toilet paper is thrown at Ricochet and then Swerve Strickland's theme hits as Ricochet recovers in the ring. He stops at the top of the stage in a giant fur coat, and gets on the microphone.

Swerve says he promised to embarrass Ricochet tonight, and now that he lost, he's gonna embarrass him further. He brings up Ricochet talking a lot of mess since arriving in AEW. He says who better than Swerve to clean it up. And what better to clean up a mess than ...this.

Prince Nana comes out dancing with a wheel-barrow full of toilet paper rolls. Nana hands them out to a bunch of fans and on Swerve's command, all of the fans throw the toilet paper at Ricochet. The ring is full of toilet paper now. Swerve tells Ricochet, "Happy New Year's ...Trevor," and walks off.

Will Ospreay With A Bloody Message

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with a still completely disgustingly bloody Will Ospreay. He sarcastically asks if there's something on his face. He talks about his plans to win the AEW Continental Classic tonight and then go to Disney World. "In the immortal words of Tony Khan ...let's f**king go, lads!" he says to close out the fired-up promo segment.

AEW Women's World Championship (Tijuana Street Fight)

Now the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening -- a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Championship, with "The Glamour" Mariah May defending against Thunder Rosa. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the ring introductions and out comes the challenger, whose dad is in the building, and the champion.

Rosa comes out first, looking good but also looking like a bad ass in her street gear (with wrestling boots) for this Tijuana Street Fight title tilt. The reigning, defending champ May comes out next, with Nigel McGuinness fawning over her on commentary, as always. May gets in Rosa's pops face, prompting Rosa to pop her in the grill to get this one off to a hot start.

After some brawling at ringside, Rosa brings the champ back into the ring, hitting the ropes for a senton that gets a near fall. Rosa stays on the attack, propping Mariah up against the ropes for a dropkick before pulling the champ in for another near fall. The challenger gives May a stomp before leaving the ring, pulling out a variety of weapons from under the apron before sending a trash can into the ring.

Mariah leaves the ring for some respite, but Rosa gives chase up the ramp…until Mariah hits a DDT sending the challenger on the stage for a near fall. May heads off, grabbing a bottle of tequila that she takes a drink of before spitting it in Rosa’s face…and this gets under the skin of the challenger, who drives May through one of the painted boards with a spear! Rosa grabs a trash can from nearby, but Mariah slams it against her elbow forcing Thunder to walk away.

May goes after her challenger, who has an object of some sort that she smashes over the champ’s head, but that’s only good for a two count. Rosa brings the champ back into the ring now, setting May up in the corner for some kicks before throwing her by the hair into a stack of chairs. She yells at Mariah about her recent remarks as she attacks the champ with a chair, but May fights back to hit a running knee for a near fall.

Rosa fights back, sending Mariah down hard for a near fall of her own before grabbing a nearby piñata. She busts it open, revealing not candy but thumbtacks that spill onto the canvas. Rosa hits a stomp on the champ before bringing her up for a package piledriver…but Mariah counters with a Mayday sending Rosa onto the tacks! She goes for the cover, but the challenger manages to kick out!

Both women come out of the ring as May sends Rosa to the steel steps. She approaches Papa Rosa, stealing his cane to make fun of the elder before turning her attention back to Thunder…who fights back, sending the champ into the barricade before grabbing her father’s cane to strike back at Mariah. She sends May into the ring apron now, forcing her to the floor before pulling a table out from under the ring.

The table is half propped up as Rosa brings May to her feet, and then uses the table as a launchpad for a dropkick sending the champ back to the floor. Graveyard dirt ends up in Rosa's face instead of the intended target, May's, prompting McGuinness to drop the gem of a line, "Oh the irony!" May follows up with a piledriver from the ring apron through a table on the floor for the pin and the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "The Glamour" Mariah May

Dynamite Diamond Ring

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

The pre-match video package airs for MJF vs. Adam Cole and then the familiar sounds of MJF's theme hits to bring him out to the ring for our Dynamite Diamond Ring match of the evening. Adam Cole (BAY-BAY) makes his way out next, and after the ring introductions, the bell sounds to get this one started.

Straight out of the gate, Cole charges at MJF, who immediately rolls out of the ring as he says they’re on his time, but Adam insists that’s not the case as he gets the drop on MJF, bringing him back into the ring. He looks for a Panama Sunrise but MJF rolls out of the ring again, this time luring Cole into a trap as he pulls him into the ring steps. The crowd chants “he’s our scumbag."

MJF reacts to the pro-chants, scolding the crowd. "If I wanted your help, I'd ask for it ...now shut the f**k up!" He goes after Cole once more before mouthing off with one of the fans specifically. He brings Cole back into the ring, mocking Adam’s taunt and flipping the crowd off before mocking Cole some more with a pushup and a forearm strike.

Cole is now officially busted up, something MJF attacks even further. MJF seems riled as he yells at the crowd, and this gives Cole a brief opening to strike back before MJF hits a powerbomb into a backbreaker sending Adam to the mat. Max goes up top for a Long Island Sunrise, but Cole fights him off before hitting a knee and a big kick.

Cole hits a back-stabber and a brainbuster for a close two-count. MJF pulls an Eddie Guerrero and tries to get Matt Taven and Mike Bennett ejected from ringside. During the chaos, MJF sneaks over and gets his hands on the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The referee makes sure Taven and Bennett leave, and as he does, MJF goes for a cheap shot, but Cole avoids it and super kicks MJF.

Now Cole has the Dynamite Diamond Ring himself. Taven and Bennett try and keep the ref distracted so Cole can use it. MJF hits a low blow and then a Heatseeker on Cole. He covers him and gets the three-count. With the victory, once again your winner of the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring is Maxwell Jacob Friedman -- MJF. Six years in a row.

Afterwards, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong come out and hit a high-and-low sweep on MJF. They extend a hand to Cole to help him up. They hold MJF and Cole blasts him with a punch while wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring. They throw the ring on MJF and do a big group hug for a pop.

Winner of 2024 Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF

AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

The pre-match video package for the AEW International Championship bout pitting a current Don Callis Family member versus a former one is shown, as Konosuke Takeshita versus Powerhouse Hobbs is up next. The package wraps up and Hobbs makes his way out to the ring.

The reigning, defending champion "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita is out next, accompanied by Don Callis. Callis heads over to join the gang on special guest commentary. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this title tilt. Hobbs and Takeshita immediately trade strikes. Hobbs hits a shoulder tackle that sends Takeshita to the floor.

Now, Takeshita fights back, bringing Hobbs onto his shoulders before driving his knee onto the hardest part of the ring. Callis is pleased by this as the ref checks on Hobbs, but the Alpha brings him to the apron and then back into the ring. Takeshita continues the attack here, eventually sending the Powerhouse’s leg into the mat for more damage.

Hobbs is favoring his leg as Takeshita goes back after it, pulling away on it against the ropes before the ref intervenes. The action heads to the apron now, with the champ bringing his challenger in the hard way. He sends Hobbs to the ropes, but the Powerhouse connects with a cross body that takes the champ to the mat. Crowd chants “Meat” as Hobbs goes back on the attack, sending the champ to the corner for a set of lariats.

He brings Takeshita up, driving him down for a powerslam that gets a two count. Hobbs is still favoring his knee here as he rolls to the ropes for leverage, getting back to his feet…as does the champ, just as Hobbs sends him to the ropes. Konosuke fights back now, catching the challenger with a modified tombstone piledriver. Cover by the champ, but Hobbs stays in this by kicking out at two. Both men are on their feet, chants of “Meat” as they land shots. Takeshita with a German suplex.

Hobbs blocks a Power Drive Knee before taking a kick to the head…only to catch the champ with another powerslam, and a massive running lariat that sends Konosuke to the canvas. Cover by Hobbs, but the champ kicks out to keep in it. Takeshita is brought to his feet by the challenger, but counters into a Blue Thunder Bomb and the cover, but Hobbs kicks out at one. Callis can’t believe it as Hobbs heads to the top turnbuckle. Takeshita intercepts as the two go at it on the top turnbuckle, before Hobbs drops, the knee seemingly giving out on him.

The ref checks on him as Takeshita gets back to his feet, only for Hobbs to start fighting back amidst “please be careful” chants, that are met with a superplex by the champ. Hobbs is down as Takeshita goes up top again, this time for a senton. He heads to the corner.

Hobbs slowly gets up, and counters a Power Drive Knee with a spinebuster, sending the champ into the mat. Hobbs with a close two-count. Moments later, Takeshita takes over and after connecting with his Raging Fire finisher, he scores the pin for the victory. With the win, Takeshita retains his AEW International Championship in a good big guy bout.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Backstage, Kazuchika Okada is interviewed about his AEW Continental Classic finals showdown later tonight against Will Ospreay. He admits Ospreay is on another level, "but not my level .... b*tch." He walks off and the pre-match video package airs to get us ready for Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander II for the TBS Championship.

After the package wraps up, we return inside Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. where the second-ever TBS Champion Kris Statlander makes her way to the ring as it is once again mentioned how she won her title in the past with a win over a previously undefeated champion.

This time, unlike Madison Rayne on the pre-show, Excalibur doesn't use Jade Cargill by name to emphasize the point. Statlander settles inside the squared circle and then the annoying "CEO" theme hits and Mercedes Moné comes out doing the equally annoying "CEO" bouncy-dance. The TBS Champion heads to the ring.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get this title tilt rematch officially off-and-running. Statlander out-powers the champ, shoving her to her booty straight out of the gate.

Moné goes for a headscissors, but Statlander is back up and takes the fight back to Mercedes. Champ goes to the ropes but is hoisted onto Statlander’s shoulders, only to escape the grip and send her to the outside. Moné mocks her challenger as she goes back on the attack, sending Kris into the steps and then the barricade, where she hits a double knee strike, before stepping onto the barricade itself.

Statlander catches her in mid-air however, bringing her to the ring apron before dropping her down hard, bringing the champ back into the ring for a near fall. Statlander continues the power game here, until Moné escapes a vertical suplex…only to be slammed by Statlander, who lifts the champ up once more for a fall away slam. Moné is in the corner as Kris brings her up to the top turnbuckle, but the champ fights back before catching Statlander with a powerbomb.

Moné gets back in the ring before bringing Statlander in for a near fall. Moné stays in control sending Kris into the corner for a double knee, but still only gets a two count. Both women on their feet as Statlander fights out of the corner with a lariat, but Mercedes responds with a Backstabber for a close near fall. Moné is back up, grabbing the arms of her challenger for a straightjacket hold into another Backstabber, and a second one.

Statlander works her way back to her feet, sending the champ into the corner, but Moné pulls her to the mat by her hair before climbing the turnbuckle. She leaps off for a Meteora, but Kris catches her with something of a powerbomb instead. Statlander still hurting from the apron powerbomb earlier as both women are down. Champ is up and so is the challenger, who lays into Moné with a couple lariats followed by a hammer throw sending Mercedes into the corner.

She charges at the champ, following with a deadlift German suplex that gets her a close near fall. Statlander back on her feet, powering the champ down with a Michinoku Driver and the cover, but the champ kicks out once again. Statlander brings Moné to the corner, propping her up on the top turnbuckle for a chop, but the champ fights back, sending Statlander into the middle turnbuckle. She then hits a tornado DDT for a two-count.

Moné fights back and takes over moments later, hitting the three amigos. She continues and hits a fourth, fifth and sixth, eliciting a standing ovation from the packed house in Orlando in the process. A big high spot from both leaves Moné and Statlander down and out on the floor at ringside. The ref checks on them and then begins a double count. Moné seemingly had it won via count out, but opts against it.

She gets Statlander's foot stuck in the ring frame under the ring skirt, and snaps it back. Statlander's leg is stuck in there. The ref begins another count, but Moné hits a flying Meteora over the ropes onto Statlander's leg while it was still stuck. Statlander takes her boot off to free herself. Moné goes for a big splash but Statlander catches her and F-5's her onto the ring apron. In the ring, she hits another for a close two-count that fans thought was a three.

Moné hits a belly-to-belly piledriver, which she completes by sitting out instead of hitting her knees, driving Statlander on her dome on the hard part of the ring apron before bouncing out to the floor at ringside. The ref begins and Moné for some reason has her back turned and is celebrating her upcoming count out win despite stopping the same outcome multiple times earlier. Obviously Statlander makes it back in at the count of nine and this one continues. Moments later, Moné finishes this one off to retain in another instant classic with Kris Statlander.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Will Ospreay

It's co-main event time!

After the video package airs to set the stage for our second-to-last match of the evening, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay make their respective entrances to the ring. Jim Ross joins the gang on commentary for the first of two back-to-back calls to round out the show.

Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds. The crowd reacts like this is an all-=time classic before the two even touch. They've got them in the palms of their hands and they haven't even started yet. Ospreay is sent to the ropes by the champion as the ref intervenes. Okada gives a clean break, for a second, before hitting Ospreay with a forearm strike. Ospreay fights back with some forearm strikes.

He then sends Okada to the corner, eventually taking the champ down with a head-scissors forcing him to the outside, where Ospreay follows up with a big dive sending him to the floor. Ref begins the count as Ospreay gets to his feet, bringing Okada around to the barricade for some uppercuts before entering the ring to break the count. Okada turns things around by sending Ospreay toward the barricade, but Will jumps onto it instead and goes for a dive onto the champ, who counters with a DDT sending Ospreay headfirst onto the floor.

The ref count reaches four as Okada breaks it up, draping Ospreay on the apron for a DDT onto the floor despite the ref trying to stop him verbally. Okada brings Ospreay back into the ring, taking him down once more but only getting a near fall for his efforts. Ospreay slowly gets to his feet, trading strikes with the champion who responds with a neck-breaker sending Will to the mat.

The ref checks on Ospreay as Okada mocks him with one of his bloodied gauze pads. Ospreay makes it back up, catching the champ by surprise with a suplex that gets him slowly back into the match. Ospreay stays on the attack, all the while trying to work himself back up as he goes for a Hidden Blade, but the champ drops him to the mat instead. Okada stays on top of this, eventually sending Ospreay out of the ring with a grin on his face before leaving the ring to attack the knee.

We hear the ref begin the count, but Okada quickly breaks it up before going for a tombstone piledriver. Ospreay escapes, sending the champ to the barricade for a thrust kick followed by an Os-cutter off the barricade. Ospreay hits a Styles Clash and goes for the cover, but unlike with Fletcher earlier, this doesn't finish off Okada.

Okada fights back and hits a Rainmaker, but Ospreay somehow kicks out of his follow-up pin attempt. Fans break out in a loud "Fight forever!" chant. The commentators talk about the bloody mess that Ospreay has become once again. After several more near-finishes, Okada ultimately does finish things off with an insane Rainmaker for the win. The doctors check on Ospreay afterwards. Another amazing match on a show full of them. Out comes AEW Interim EVP Christopher Daniels. He congratulates Okada and says this is normally where he'd come down and present him with the Continental title. He says he can't do that because he's no longer an EVP. "But this man is." Kenny Omega comes out in a suit. He presents Okada with the title, says nothing, and walks off. Intense moment.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Hangman Page

It's main event time!

After the post-match scene featuring the return of Kenny Omega following the conclusion of the 2024 AEW Continental Classic Finals, we see the pre-match video package for our fatal-four-way AEW World Championship main event of the evening. After it wraps up, Orange Cassidy makes his way out.

J.R. and company talk among themselves on commentary about the media coverage we would see if we woke up tomorrow with Orange Cassidy as the AEW World Champion. They all agree it's something that could easily happen. Hangman Page's entrance tune hits next and out he comes to loud "Cowboy sh*t!" chants. Jay White is out next. Jon Moxley comes out with Marina Shafir next and it's time for our final bout of the show.

The bell sounds and off we go. We get off to a weird start, as the briefcase is inadvertently handcuffed to the ring ropes. Shafir breaks the cuff to take the case away as Page and White begin arguing over their plan, and this leaves Cassidy to keep his eyes on Mox leaving the ring, before cutting him off with a dive to the floor. Jay and Adam join in on a beatdown of the champ, finally united to keep the lead Death Rider at bay.

As they step away, however, we see Claudio Castagnoli showing up to help Mox up, before the pair leave through the crowd, only for Page, White, and Cassidy to give chase. This leads to a walk and brawl through the crowd, with Mox turning his attention to Cassidy as Jay and Page deal with Castagnoli. Mox eventually brings Cassidy back to the ring, mocking him with kicks before hitting the ropes, only for Orange to roll out of the ring.

Mox goes right back after him, but Cassidy once again leaves the ring for a breather. Mox goes back to him, but Cassidy says to wait as he puts his hands in his pockets, distracting Mox long enough for White and the Hangman to appear beside the champ. The three challengers once again team up, setting up a triple powerbomb that sends Mox through the table, and Page goes rogue by attacking Jay and Orange, bringing the Switchblade back into the ring for a fall away slam. Fans chant Swerve chants at him, prompting him to yell at them to shut up.

Cassidy gets in the ring but is caught with a near fall by the Hangman, before Jay breaks it up. Page sends him to the corner before hitting Cassidy with a running boot for a near fall on him. The action resumes in the ring as Mox continues to recover on the floor for several minutes now. The commentators question if the rest of the match will be contested without him. Mox eventually re-enters the picture, and is dropped by Cassidy for another close two-count.

We see a Dead Eye from Hangman, but seconds later, Cassidy starts hitting Orange Punches all over the place. Hangman breaks up a pin attempt by Cassidy and puts the psycho peepers look back in his eyes as he circles the ringside area. He looks for a Buckshot Lariat. He connects. He hits White with a big boot from the apron and hits a second Buckshot Lariat. He hits Mox with a Dead Eye and heads out for another Buckshot Lariat. Wheeler Yuta grabs Hangman's boot from the floor to stop him.

Hangman frees himself and hits Cassidy with a low-blow, but then walks into a Bladerunner from White. White hits a Bladerunner on Mox but then Yuta breaks up the follow-up pin attempt. "F**k you Yuta!" chants spread like wildfire throughout the arena. Marina Shafir tries attacking White from behind, but White reacts with a Bladerunner.

He turns around into a knee from Yuta. Mox picks up the lifeless White and hits the Death Rider. He covers him as Claudio Castagnoli throws the lifeless referee in the ring, who slowly counts 1...2...3. Your winner and still AEW World Champion -- Jon Moxley, thanks to multiple assists from The Death Riders.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

Adam Copeland Returns!

Once the match wraps up, we see Mox and The Death Riders grabbing steel chairs and gearing up for another violent beat down to end the evening. Instead, they are stopped by the familiar sounds of FTR's theme. Out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to a big pop. They stop.

The lights go out. The FTR logo on the screen behind them changes to "Rated-FTR." The familiar sounds of the iconic entrance tune for Adam Copeland hits and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar." He, Harwood and Wheeler hit the ring and beat down Mox and company. Copeland gets on the mic fired up to say something in heated fashion, but his mic don't work.

Several seconds later it's fixed. "MOXLEY! You look at me when I'm talking to you, KID! Yeah, I called you kid, because you was growing pubes when I started this." He tells Mox and the Death Riders that their collective asses belong to he and FTR. Copeland's theme hits again to end the evening on a high note. That's how the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view comes to a close. Thanks for joining us! Have a Happy New Year, everybody!