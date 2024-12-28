Kenny Omega Returns to AEW at Worlds End, Resumes Previous Role as AEW EVP from Christopher Daniels

After the conclusion of the AEW Continental Championship Match between Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay at tonight's Worlds End pay-per-view, Christopher Daniels announced that he has officially stepped down from his role as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Daniels revealed that the role will now be filled by the returning Kenny Omega, one of the founding fathers of AEW who had previously served as one of the EVPs.
KENNY OMEGA IS BACK!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KennyOmegamanX | @RainmakerXOkada | @FACDaniels pic.twitter.com/zQjMnloSxG
EVP Kenny Omega presents Kazuchika Okada his Continental Championship, but is that his only motive?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KennyOmegamanX | @RainmakerXOkada pic.twitter.com/tTasDWmt4t
HOLY S**T indeed— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @rainmakerxokada | @kennyomegamanx pic.twitter.com/Ql03XH6zAO
⚡ AEW Worlds End Live Coverage & Results (12/28/2024)
The following is the ongoing live coverage and results of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Worlds End pay-per-view event, courtesy of [...]— Caylon Knox Dec 29, 2024 01:37AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com