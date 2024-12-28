WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega Returns to AEW at Worlds End, Resumes Previous Role as AEW EVP from Christopher Daniels

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 28, 2024

After the conclusion of the AEW Continental Championship Match between Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay at tonight's Worlds End pay-per-view, Christopher Daniels announced that he has officially stepped down from his role as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Daniels revealed that the role will now be filled by the returning Kenny Omega, one of the founding fathers of AEW who had previously served as one of the EVPs.

— Caylon Knox Dec 29, 2024 01:37AM


