Kazuchika Okada Retains AEW Continental Championship Against Will Ospreay at Worlds End

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the co-main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Worlds End pay-per-view event, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada successfully retained the AEW Continental Championship against Will Ospreay.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Will Ospreay

It's co-main event time!

After the video package airs to set the stage for our second-to-last match of the evening, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay make their respective entrances to the ring. Jim Ross joins the gang on commentary for the first of two back-to-back calls to round out the show.

Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds. The crowd reacts like this is an all-=time classic before the two even touch. They've got them in the palms of their hands and they haven't even started yet. Ospreay is sent to the ropes by the champion as the ref intervenes. Okada gives a clean break, for a second, before hitting Ospreay with a forearm strike. Ospreay fights back with some forearm strikes.

He then sends Okada to the corner, eventually taking the champ down with a head-scissors forcing him to the outside, where Ospreay follows up with a big dive sending him to the floor. Ref begins the count as Ospreay gets to his feet, bringing Okada around to the barricade for some uppercuts before entering the ring to break the count. Okada turns things around by sending Ospreay toward the barricade, but Will jumps onto it instead and goes for a dive onto the champ, who counters with a DDT sending Ospreay headfirst onto the floor.

The ref count reaches four as Okada breaks it up, draping Ospreay on the apron for a DDT onto the floor despite the ref trying to stop him verbally. Okada brings Ospreay back into the ring, taking him down once more but only getting a near fall for his efforts. Ospreay slowly gets to his feet, trading strikes with the champion who responds with a neck-breaker sending Will to the mat.

The ref checks on Ospreay as Okada mocks him with one of his bloodied gauze pads. Ospreay makes it back up, catching the champ by surprise with a suplex that gets him slowly back into the match. Ospreay stays on the attack, all the while trying to work himself back up as he goes for a Hidden Blade, but the champ drops him to the mat instead. Okada stays on top of this, eventually sending Ospreay out of the ring with a grin on his face before leaving the ring to attack the knee.

We hear the ref begin the count, but Okada quickly breaks it up before going for a tombstone piledriver. Ospreay escapes, sending the champ to the barricade for a thrust kick followed by an Os-cutter off the barricade. Ospreay hits a Styles Clash and goes for the cover, but unlike with Fletcher earlier, this doesn't finish off Okada.

Okada fights back and hits a Rainmaker, but Ospreay somehow kicks out of his follow-up pin attempt. Fans break out in a loud "Fight forever!" chant. The commentators talk about the bloody mess that Ospreay has become once again. After several more near-finishes, Okada ultimately does finish things off with an insane Rainmaker for the win. The doctors check on Ospreay afterwards. Another amazing match on a show full of them.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada