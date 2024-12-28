Mercedes Moné Retains AEW TBS Championship Against Kris Statlander at Worlds End

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The AEW TBS Championship reign of Mercedes Moné continues, as "The CEO" successfully retained her title against former champion Kris Statlander at tonight's Worlds End pay-per-view event.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Backstage, Kazuchika Okada is interviewed about his AEW Continental Classic finals showdown later tonight against Will Ospreay. He admits Ospreay is on another level, "but not my level .... b*tch." He walks off and the pre-match video package airs to get us ready for Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander II for the TBS Championship.

After the package wraps up, we return inside Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. where the second-ever TBS Champion Kris Statlander makes her way to the ring as it is once again mentioned how she won her title in the past with a win over a previously undefeated champion.

This time, unlike Madison Rayne on the pre-show, Excalibur doesn't use Jade Cargill by name to emphasize the point. Statlander settles inside the squared circle and then the annoying "CEO" theme hits and Mercedes Moné comes out doing the equally annoying "CEO" bouncy-dance. The TBS Champion heads to the ring.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get this title tilt rematch officially off-and-running. Statlander out-powers the champ, shoving her to her booty straight out of the gate.

Moné goes for a headscissors, but Statlander is back up and takes the fight back to Mercedes. Champ goes to the ropes but is hoisted onto Statlander’s shoulders, only to escape the grip and send her to the outside. Moné mocks her challenger as she goes back on the attack, sending Kris into the steps and then the barricade, where she hits a double knee strike, before stepping onto the barricade itself.

Statlander catches her in mid-air however, bringing her to the ring apron before dropping her down hard, bringing the champ back into the ring for a near fall. Statlander continues the power game here, until Moné escapes a vertical suplex…only to be slammed by Statlander, who lifts the champ up once more for a fall away slam. Moné is in the corner as Kris brings her up to the top turnbuckle, but the champ fights back before catching Statlander with a powerbomb.

Moné gets back in the ring before bringing Statlander in for a near fall. Moné stays in control sending Kris into the corner for a double knee, but still only gets a two count. Both women on their feet as Statlander fights out of the corner with a lariat, but Mercedes responds with a Backstabber for a close near fall. Moné is back up, grabbing the arms of her challenger for a straightjacket hold into another Backstabber, and a second one.

Statlander works her way back to her feet, sending the champ into the corner, but Moné pulls her to the mat by her hair before climbing the turnbuckle. She leaps off for a Meteora, but Kris catches her with something of a powerbomb instead. Statlander still hurting from the apron powerbomb earlier as both women are down. Champ is up and so is the challenger, who lays into Moné with a couple lariats followed by a hammer throw sending Mercedes into the corner.

She charges at the champ, following with a deadlift German suplex that gets her a close near fall. Statlander back on her feet, powering the champ down with a Michinoku Driver and the cover, but the champ kicks out once again. Statlander brings Moné to the corner, propping her up on the top turnbuckle for a chop, but the champ fights back, sending Statlander into the middle turnbuckle. She then hits a tornado DDT for a two-count.

Moné fights back and takes over moments later, hitting the three amigos. She continues and hits a fourth, fifth and sixth, eliciting a standing ovation from the packed house in Orlando in the process. A big high spot from both leaves Moné and Statlander down and out on the floor at ringside. The ref checks on them and then begins a double count. Moné seemingly had it won via count out, but opts against it.

She gets Statlander's foot stuck in the ring frame under the ring skirt, and snaps it back. Statlander's leg is stuck in there. The ref begins another count, but Moné hits a flying Meteora over the ropes onto Statlander's leg while it was still stuck. Statlander takes her boot off to free herself. Moné goes for a big splash but Statlander catches her and F-5's her onto the ring apron. In the ring, she hits another for a close two-count that fans thought was a three.

Moné hits a belly-to-belly piledriver, which she completes by sitting out instead of hitting her knees, driving Statlander on her dome on the hard part of the ring apron before bouncing out to the floor at ringside. The ref begins and Moné for some reason has her back turned and is celebrating her upcoming count out win despite stopping the same outcome multiple times earlier. Obviously Statlander makes it back in at the count of nine and this one continues. Moments later, Moné finishes this one off to retain in another instant classic with Kris Statlander.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

