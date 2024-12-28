Konosuke Takeshita Defeats Will "Powerhouse" Hobbs at AEW Worlds End to Retain International Title

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the fifth match of tonight's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita successfully retained his championship against Will "Powerhouse" Hobbs.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

The pre-match video package for the AEW International Championship bout pitting a current Don Callis Family member versus a former one is shown, as Konosuke Takeshita versus Powerhouse Hobbs is up next. The package wraps up and Hobbs makes his way out to the ring.

The reigning, defending champion "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita is out next, accompanied by Don Callis. Callis heads over to join the gang on special guest commentary. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this title tilt. Hobbs and Takeshita immediately trade strikes. Hobbs hits a shoulder tackle that sends Takeshita to the floor.

Now, Takeshita fights back, bringing Hobbs onto his shoulders before driving his knee onto the hardest part of the ring. Callis is pleased by this as the ref checks on Hobbs, but the Alpha brings him to the apron and then back into the ring. Takeshita continues the attack here, eventually sending the Powerhouse’s leg into the mat for more damage.

Hobbs is favoring his leg as Takeshita goes back after it, pulling away on it against the ropes before the ref intervenes. The action heads to the apron now, with the champ bringing his challenger in the hard way. He sends Hobbs to the ropes, but the Powerhouse connects with a cross body that takes the champ to the mat. Crowd chants “Meat” as Hobbs goes back on the attack, sending the champ to the corner for a set of lariats.

He brings Takeshita up, driving him down for a powerslam that gets a two count. Hobbs is still favoring his knee here as he rolls to the ropes for leverage, getting back to his feet…as does the champ, just as Hobbs sends him to the ropes. Konosuke fights back now, catching the challenger with a modified tombstone piledriver. Cover by the champ, but Hobbs stays in this by kicking out at two. Both men are on their feet, chants of “Meat” as they land shots. Takeshita with a German suplex.

Hobbs blocks a Power Drive Knee before taking a kick to the head…only to catch the champ with another powerslam, and a massive running lariat that sends Konosuke to the canvas. Cover by Hobbs, but the champ kicks out to keep in it. Takeshita is brought to his feet by the challenger, but counters into a Blue Thunder Bomb and the cover, but Hobbs kicks out at one. Callis can’t believe it as Hobbs heads to the top turnbuckle. Takeshita intercepts as the two go at it on the top turnbuckle, before Hobbs drops, the knee seemingly giving out on him.

The ref checks on him as Takeshita gets back to his feet, only for Hobbs to start fighting back amidst “please be careful” chants, that are met with a superplex by the champ. Hobbs is down as Takeshita goes up top again, this time for a senton. He heads to the corner.

Hobbs slowly gets up, and counters a Power Drive Knee with a spinebuster, sending the champ into the mat. Hobbs with a close two-count. Moments later, Takeshita takes over and after connecting with his Raging Fire finisher, he scores the pin for the victory. With the win, Takeshita retains his AEW International Championship in a good big guy bout.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita

Takeshita going toe-to-toe with the Powerhouse at his own game!



Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @takesoup | @true_willie_hobbs pic.twitter.com/X67vWDQcBc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024