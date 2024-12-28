MJF Defeats Adam Cole at AEW Worlds End, Retains Dynamite Diamond Ring

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the fourth match of tonight's AEW Worlds End PPV, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) successfully retained his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Adam Cole.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Dynamite Diamond Ring

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

The pre-match video package airs for MJF vs. Adam Cole and then the familiar sounds of MJF's theme hits to bring him out to the ring for our Dynamite Diamond Ring match of the evening. Adam Cole (BAY-BAY) makes his way out next, and after the ring introductions, the bell sounds to get this one started.

Straight out of the gate, Cole charges at MJF, who immediately rolls out of the ring as he says they’re on his time, but Adam insists that’s not the case as he gets the drop on MJF, bringing him back into the ring. He looks for a Panama Sunrise but MJF rolls out of the ring again, this time luring Cole into a trap as he pulls him into the ring steps. The crowd chants “he’s our scumbag."

MJF reacts to the pro-chants, scolding the crowd. "If I wanted your help, I'd ask for it ...now shut the f**k up!" He goes after Cole once more before mouthing off with one of the fans specifically. He brings Cole back into the ring, mocking Adam’s taunt and flipping the crowd off before mocking Cole some more with a pushup and a forearm strike.

Cole is now officially busted up, something MJF attacks even further. MJF seems riled as he yells at the crowd, and this gives Cole a brief opening to strike back before MJF hits a powerbomb into a backbreaker sending Adam to the mat. Max goes up top for a Long Island Sunrise, but Cole fights him off before hitting a knee and a big kick.

Cole hits a back-stabber and a brainbuster for a close two-count. MJF pulls an Eddie Guerrero and tries to get Matt Taven and Mike Bennett ejected from ringside. During the chaos, MJF sneaks over and gets his hands on the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The referee makes sure Taven and Bennett leave, and as he does, MJF goes for a cheap shot, but Cole avoids it and super kicks MJF.

Now Cole has the Dynamite Diamond Ring himself. Taven and Bennett try and keep the ref distracted so Cole can use it. MJF hits a low blow and then a Heatseeker on Cole. He covers him and gets the three-count. With the victory, once again your winner of the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring is Maxwell Jacob Friedman -- MJF. Six years in a row.

Afterwards, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong come out and hit a high-and-low sweep on MJF. They extend a hand to Cole to help him up. They hold MJF and Cole blasts him with a punch while wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring. They throw the ring on MJF and do a big group hug for a pop.

Winner of 2024 Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF

