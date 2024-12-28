Mariah May Defeats Thunder Rosa at AEW Worlds End to Retain Women's World Title

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the third match of tonight's AEW Worlds End PPV, Mariah may successfully retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW Women's World Championship (Tijuana Street Fight)

"The Glamour" Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Now the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening -- a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Championship, with "The Glamour" Mariah May defending against Thunder Rosa. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the ring introductions and out comes the challenger, whose dad is in the building, and the champion.

Rosa comes out first, looking good but also looking like a bad ass in her street gear (with wrestling boots) for this Tijuana Street Fight title tilt. The reigning, defending champ May comes out next, with Nigel McGuinness fawning over her on commentary, as always. May gets in Rosa's pops face, prompting Rosa to pop her in the grill to get this one off to a hot start.

After some brawling at ringside, Rosa brings the champ back into the ring, hitting the ropes for a senton that gets a near fall. Rosa stays on the attack, propping Mariah up against the ropes for a dropkick before pulling the champ in for another near fall. The challenger gives May a stomp before leaving the ring, pulling out a variety of weapons from under the apron before sending a trash can into the ring.

Mariah leaves the ring for some respite, but Rosa gives chase up the ramp…until Mariah hits a DDT sending the challenger on the stage for a near fall. May heads off, grabbing a bottle of tequila that she takes a drink of before spitting it in Rosa’s face…and this gets under the skin of the challenger, who drives May through one of the painted boards with a spear! Rosa grabs a trash can from nearby, but Mariah slams it against her elbow forcing Thunder to walk away.

May goes after her challenger, who has an object of some sort that she smashes over the champ’s head, but that’s only good for a two count. Rosa brings the champ back into the ring now, setting May up in the corner for some kicks before throwing her by the hair into a stack of chairs. She yells at Mariah about her recent remarks as she attacks the champ with a chair, but May fights back to hit a running knee for a near fall.

Rosa fights back, sending Mariah down hard for a near fall of her own before grabbing a nearby piñata. She busts it open, revealing not candy but thumbtacks that spill onto the canvas. Rosa hits a stomp on the champ before bringing her up for a package piledriver…but Mariah counters with a Mayday sending Rosa onto the tacks! She goes for the cover, but the challenger manages to kick out!

Both women come out of the ring as May sends Rosa to the steel steps. She approaches Papa Rosa, stealing his cane to make fun of the elder before turning her attention back to Thunder…who fights back, sending the champ into the barricade before grabbing her father’s cane to strike back at Mariah. She sends May into the ring apron now, forcing her to the floor before pulling a table out from under the ring.

The table is half propped up as Rosa brings May to her feet, and then uses the table as a launchpad for a dropkick sending the champ back to the floor. Graveyard dirt ends up in Rosa's face instead of the intended target, May's, prompting McGuinness to drop the gem of a line, "Oh the irony!" May follows up with a piledriver from the ring apron through a table on the floor for the pin and the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "The Glamour" Mariah May

