Kazuchika Okada Defeats Ricochet at AEW Worlds End

In the second match of tonight's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada defeated Ricochet.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW Continental Classic

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Ricochet

The commentators talk about Ospreay needing patched up before the finals later tonight after being busted open so badly. They then preview the other semifinal bout in the AEW Continental Classic, which as noted, is between reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet.

The pre-show video package airs to set the stage for the bout, and then we return inside the Orlando arena where Ricochet's theme hits to bring him out to the ring first. He settles into the ring to a ton of boos and then we hear the coin drop, and the crowd explodes. "The Rainmaker" makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some early back-and-forth action, Okada gets Ricochet down and hits the ropes, sprinting ala Bron Breakker back-and-forth over and over again, only to stop and b*tch-smack the hell out of the back of Ricochet's bald head. After Ricochet shifts the momentum and takes over on offense moments later, fans sing, "Nana na-na, hey hey hey, you're bald!" at him.

Okada fights back and gets Ricochet on his shoulders for a near fall that breaks the hold, but Ricochet responds with a shoulder attack to keep Okada grounded. He continues to mock the crowd, running down “the great Okada” who stares Ricochet down as he builds back to a vertical base. Ricochet hits a couple chops on the champ, who rises to his feet with a grimace before returning the favor with some strikes.

He heads to the corner, fending off a dropkick attempt before hoisting Ricochet up for a big slam that sends him to the canvas. Both men back up as Okada hits a couple forearm strikes, and takes Ricochet to the corner for a big boot on route to a near fall. Ricochet manages to build momentum now, taking to the ropes for a near fall before hitting a standing shooting star press, but this gets the same result as Okada kicks out.

Moments later, Ricochet hits another picture-perfect shooting star press, this time off the top-rope for a close two-count. Ricochet gets too hyper-focused on the crowd chants again, and Okada begins to shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

Okada ultimately blasts Ricochet with his Rainmaker finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, it'll be Okada vs. Ospreay in the finals of the AEW Continental Classic tournament, with the AEW Continental Championship on-the-line.

Winner and ADVANCING: Kazuchika Okada